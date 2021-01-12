WAVERLY – Cedar Rapids Prairie came away with a 39-38 win over No. 6-ranked Class 4A Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday in Cedar Rapids.
W-SR senior forward Abbie Draper posted a career-high 31 points. The Bradley University commit was 12 of 23 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. She also came down with a team-best seven rebounds, swiped three steals and had one block. Draper’s 31 points tied her for third all-time in program history in a single game.
W-SR trailed 20-19 at halftime.
Senior Sasha Wilson recorded four pounds, one rebound, two assists and one steal for the Go-Hawks (8-2 overall). Junior Annika Behrends dished out a team-high four assists to go along with her five rebounds. Sophomore Lindsey Overmann finished with four assists.
“It was a tough loss,” W-SR coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “Prairie did a nice job defensively and really challenged us on the offensive end. They deserve a lot of credit for our struggles.
“I feel like our team was a step slow all day and, as I look back at our schedule, we probably needed a break sometime during the week.
“It is games like this one against good competition that are going to help us get where we want to be by the end of the season. We will learn from this experience and be a better team going forward.”
W-SR began a three-game homestand Monday against No. 15-ranked Class 4A Benton Community.
PRAIRIE 39, W-SR 38
W-SR ..... 8 11 9 10 – 38
Prairie ... 14 6 10 9 – 39
W-SR: Aikey 1, Behrends 0, Wilson 4, Draper 31, Smith 2, Bodensteiner 0, Overmann 0, Mwangi 0, Eggeena 0, Hansel 0.
Prairie: Reittinger 7, Grissel 2, Cooper 6, Bennett 0, Murray 11, Nove 3, Decker 10.