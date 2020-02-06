Two Bremer County precinct chairs told Waverly Newspapers on Thursday that the Democratic National Committee might be overreacting over the speed the Iowa Democratic Party is releasing the results of the Feb. 3 caucuses.
In a tweet posted by DNC Chairman Tom Perez, he is calling for the IDP to recanvas the vote totals from all 1,765 precincts, as there were some irregularities on caucus night.
“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez wrote.
However, local officials understand the DNC’s frustration, but the state party will get it done.
Nancy Libke, the chairwoman for the precinct at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, said everything that has been done here in Iowa is under much scrutiny after caucus night.
“I know they have all of our information,” said Libke, who initially caucused for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., but switched to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in the second alignment when Klobuchar was non-viable. “They can go back to the presidential preference cards if they had to, but my gosh, (there are) thousands. That’s hard to imagine.
“All of our caucus sites have submitted our caucus math worksheet, which actually could be a pretty quick check for the IDP. I would feel very confident that they’re already doing that.”
Meanwhile, John Scheibel, the chairman of the precinct at Janesville Consolidated School, supported the position of IDP Chairman Troy Price. Price on Thursday afternoon in response to Perez’s tweet said there were some inconsistencies in the data from the apps and have used the presidential preference cards as a back-up.
“Should any presidential campaign in compliance with the Iowa Delegate Selection Plan request a recanvass, the IDP is prepared,” Price wrote. “In such a circumstance, the IDP will audit the paper records of report, as provided by the precinct chairs and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns.
“This is the official record of the Iowa Democratic caucus, and we are committed to ensuring the results accurately reflect the preference of Iowans.”
Scheibel, who caucused for Klobuchar and was able to stick with her, said that it would be understandable for a candidate to make the request for the recount.
“But to have the DNC chair ask for a recanvas when I know that the IDP had put a great deal of reason that it took two days because of the great deal of care that the IDP put into counting the — doing a tally,” Scheibel said. “I think that is an overreaction on the part of the DNC.”
As of Thursday morning, with 97% of the precincts reporting, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., were neck-and-neck in the front of the standings. Buttigieg had a less than four state delegate equivalent (SDE) lead on Sanders, 550.339 to 546.912.
Warren was in third place in the SDE count with 381.258, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 331.351 and Klobuchar was in fifth with 255.216. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang followed with 21.643, and billionaire Tom Steyer had 6.672.
Both Libke and Scheibel said unlike some others across the state, their precinct secretaries were able to transmit their results using the app without difficulty.
Libke credited her secretary, Kelly Jacobson, with preparing for days to train herself on the “infamous app” so it would be operational on caucus night.
“Ours went through perfectly, first time,” Libke said. “(Jacobson) is an on-the-ball person. When she was hearing about this, she was saying, ‘I’m doing this ahead of time. I want to know that when we need it, it’s already set to go.’”
Scheibel also had his secretary, his wife, Tracy Wilson, work on the app because he knew he would be busy with other things in the lead-up to the caucus.
“She was comfortable with it by the time we got to caucus night, and she said she had no issues with it at all,” Scheibel said. “She actually kind of surprised that people said that they had as many problems as they had.”
When asked if the key to make the app work was to work out the bugs before Feb. 3, Scheibel chuckled and said that Wilson believed that was the case.
“I get the most honest feedback from her,” Scheibel said. “She was saying her suspicion… if people were trying to download it that night and learn it that night or just at that moment, they might possibly have had difficulties.”
He added that the app had two-factor authentication, so he said Wilson was satisfied with its security.
Those who were unable to use the app — or for some didn’t even download it — attempted to call in their results via a hotline to the IDP’s Des Moines offices. However, according to media reports, including NBC News and Bloomberg News, a 4chan politics page had a post that included the hotline number and a message for its followers to “clog the lines” on caucus night.
IDP operators, which included state Auditor Rob Sand, fielded calls from outside individuals, including supporters of President Donald Trump, expressing displeasure toward Democrats. The additional calls led to hold times anywhere between 30 minutes and 2 hours.
The local chairs Waverly Newspapers spoke to on Thursday didn’t have direct evidence of the alleged shenanigans, so they were wary on commenting on those developments.
However, Scheibel said that if it is true, doing so for mischievous or malicious purposes would be wrong.
“I would take great offense at that,” he said. “You don’t always have to have malicious intent to have things get goofed up.”
Libke wanted to see proof before she would take a position.
“(This is) the first that I’ve heard of it,” she said. “I do remember for us on Monday, I had told Kelly, ‘If something goes wrong with the app, we can always phone it in.’
“In my vision or in my thinking, when I heard there were problems, I just thought that phone lines got way jammed up.”
Despite the problems, Libke, who has been at the last three caucuses and was a precinct chairwoman also in 2016, has a wait-and-see attitude whether this year’s problems will affect Iowa’s standing as the lead-off contest for the presidential nominations.
“I’m not going to venture an opinion or a guess,” she said.