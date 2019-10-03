Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, the NICU Developmental Care Team at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital will host a special event on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in meeting rooms 1 and 2 at Allen Hospital.

There will be family activities, refreshments, a brief prayer by one of our chaplains and a memory balloon release. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the balloon release to take place at 6 p.m.

Anyone who has been impacted by a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss due to SIDS, prematurity or other cause is invited to find support or offer support to those who have experienced a loss.

Learn more about Allen Hospital’s NICU at www.unitypoint.org/waterloo/neonatal-intensive-care-unit.

