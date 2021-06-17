Korbyn Dewey drove in three runes as Waverly-Shell Rock walloped Northeast Iowa Conference rival Oelwein, 14-3, on Monday at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
The W-SR junior designated hitter went 3 for 3 with a triple, a double and a single, coming up just short of hitting for the cycle.
Senior second baseman Ben Buesman collected two hits and scored three times, while junior second baseman Chance Key went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Sophomore left fielder Dylan Stockdale also picked up two hits and drove in a run, while junior Cole Ross drove in a pair of runs.
W-SR combined for 14 hits, including for extra-base hits.
Junior Ethan Henning picked up the win after working 2 innings, allowing four hits and striking out four. Senior Andy Roose and junior Jacob Lord also pitched.
The win stretched the Go-Hawks’ (13-2) to eight in a row.
W-SR traveled to NEIC rival Charles City for a doubleheader Wednesday.