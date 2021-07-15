Waverly-Shell Rock hit its way to a 14-0 victory over Vinton-Shellsburg on Tuesday at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
On a night where the W-SR Baseball Club under-13 team was recognized after winning its first USSSA Iowa state championship over the weekend in Cedar Rapids, the varsity Go-Hawks pounded out 13 hits on the night.
W-SR (30-7) led 5-0 after the first inning and led 12-0 after three. The Go-Hawks scored two in the home half of the fourth inning and invoked the mercy rule after posting three outs in the of the fifth.
Senior second baseman Ben Buseman went 1 for 2 with three RBIs and scored twice, while sophomore third baseman Will Soesbe drove in two. Junior right fielder Chance Key and senior center fielder Andy Roose collected two hits apiece.
Sophomore Abram Wrage (3-1) notched the win after working four shutout innings in which he allowed just two hits, struck out five and walked three. Senior Thomas Hart pitched a scoreless fifth inning, allowed one hit and struck out one.
W-SR hosts Hampton-Dumont-CAL (10-21) in a Class 3A, Substate 2 first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
W-SR splits pair vs. Mustangs
Waverly-Shell Rock split a doubleheader at Independence on Monday.
W-SR won the first game, 6-5, while Independence took the second, 5-1.
In the first game, Go-Hawks junior second baseman Chance Key went 1 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, while senior center fielder Andy Roose, senior catcher Luke Shover and senior first baseman Peyton Groen also drove in a run.
Junior Carson Graven started on the mound and pitched six innings, allowed three earned runs off five hits, struck out two, walked two and hit a man. Senior Ben Buseman worked the seventh and allowed two earned runs off two hits.
Buseman picked up two hits, while Shover drove in the Go-Hawks’ lone run in the second game.
Key got the start and pitched three innings, surrendered three earned runs off two hits, struck out one and walked three. Soesbe and junior Jacob Lord came on in relief. Soesbe tossed two innings, yielded an unearned run, fanned three and walked three. Lord gave up an earned run off two hits and hit a batter during his inning of work.
JANESVILLE 8
G-R 1
Janesville earned an 8-1 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Tuesday to advance to the Class 1A, District 11 final.
The Wildcats (16-5) led 1-0 after two innings and exploded for seven runs in the fifth to bust the game open. Gladbrook-Reinbeck scored its only run of the game in the top of the seventh.
Stats from this game were not made available by press time.
Janesville takes on Grundy Center (17-8) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Grundy Center. The winner advances to Tuesday’s Substate 6 final in Nevada.