Waverly-Shell Rock split a doubleheader against visiting Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waukon on Friday at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
W-SR lost the first game, 25-9, but bounced back to win the second, 13-3, to even the season series.
In the first game, senior Ben Buseman collected two hits, including a double, along with an RBI. Classmate Luke Shover and junior Chance Key also picked up two hits each, while Key had a double. Senior Peyton Groen and junior Jacob Lord each drove in a pair of runs.
Junior Carson Graven got the start for the Go-Hawks (6-2 overall, 1-2 NEIC) and worked 3 1/3 innings, yielded 11 runs, seven earned, off eight hits and struck out three. Senior Andy Roose and Lord came on in relief.
W-SR jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning in the second game and carried a 6-2 lead after three before scoring five in the fourth.
Graven and Buseman had hits apiece, with Graven hitting a pair of doubles. Key, Groen and Shover drove in two runs each.
Buseman got the start on the mound and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings of work. Senior Thomas Hart came on in relief and worked 3 2/3 innings, allowed three run, two earned and struck out five.
Hoodjer fans 12, Wildcats pick up 2nd win of season
Jared Hoodjer was dominant on the mound Wednesday. His teammates were, too.
Hoodjer tossed a no-hitter and struck out 12 Clarksville hitters as Janesville’s offensive exploded during a 19-0 win Wednesday in Clarksville.
A junior, Hoodjer worked five innings and faced the minimum 15 hitters for the Wildcats (2-0 overall, 1-0 Iowa Star Conference North). He needed 56 pitches in the win. Hoodjer also was 1 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Janesville sophomore Keegan Eastman was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while junior center fielder Leo Dodd picked up a pair of hits and drove in a run. Junior Wiley Sherburne, and seniors Joey Carlson and Kyler Krieger also collected hits for Janesville.
The Wildcats led 2-0 after two innings, then struck for seven in the third before scoring five runs in each the fourth and fifth innings.