Waverly-Shell Rock swept the Oelwein on Tuesday in the final regular-season games between the two schools as members of the Northeast Iowa Conference.
Oelwein officially will join the North Iowa Cedar League beginning this fall.
W-SR won the first game, 16-5, and took the second game, 9-2.
The Go-Hawks (24-6 overall, 14-4 NEIC) led 7-5 after the third inning during the first game. A six-run rally in the fifth inning of the second game turned a one-run deficit into a 7-2 lead.
“It was fun to be a part of that historic game,” W-SR head coach Casey Klunder said. “Oelwein and W-SR have had a rivalry for a very long time. When I came into the conference, Oelwein was one of the perennial contenders. Talent ebbs and flows in high school, but Oelwein is a baseball town and they will be missed in the NEIC.”
Stats from both games were not made available by press time.
W-SR 7
CHARLES CITY 0
Waverly-Shell Rock broke a scoreless tie in the home half of the fifth against visiting Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City. The Go-Hawks broke open the game in the sixth en route to a 7-0 win Friday at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
W-SR led 2-0 after five innings.
Junior second baseman Chance Key drove in a team-high two runners and collected two hits, including a double for the Go-Hawks (23-6 overall, 12-4 NEIC). Sophomore left fielder Dylan Stockdale went 2 for 2 with an RBI, while junior shortstop Carson Graven and sophomore third baseman Will Soesbe drove in one run apiece. Soesbe also stole a base.
Sophomore Abram Wrage started on the mound for W-SR, and he worked five innings, allowed two hits, walked two and struck out four. Seniors Ben Buseman and Andy Roose worked the final two innings in relief.
“Abe Wrage gave us a great start on the mound,” W-SR coach Casey Klunder said. “Charles City has improved a lot since we saw them last, and we expected that with their young team. To beat good teams in rivalry games, you need a good effort up and down the lineup, and we got that.
“All (our) runs came from 6-9 in the order. We strung together a lot of good at-bats together in later innings.”