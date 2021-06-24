Waverly-Shell Rock added another chapter to its current run of impressive success.
The No. 8-ranked Class 3A Go-Hawks traveled to Waukon on Monday and knocked off their Northeast Iowa Conference rivals, 12-7. The win handed the Go-Hawks the regular-season series sweep over the Indians.
The win also pushed W-SR’s winning streak to 12, the program’s longest run of consecutive wins since it pieced together 13 in a row from June 28 through July 24 during the 2018 season. That club finished 34-8.
W-SR (17-2 overall, 8-2 NEIC) jumped ahead 3-0 after the first inning of play.
Junior second baseman Chance Key homered and drove in five runs Monday night. He also singled. Junior shortstop Carson Graven went 3 for 4 at the plate with three singles and scored four times. Junior designated hitter Korbyn Dewey went 1 for 4 with a home run, a couple of RBIs and scored a run. Senior first baseman Peyton Groen, senior catcher Luke Shover and junior right fielder Ethan Hennings drove in one run apiece.
W-SR collected 14 hits on the night.
Sophomore Will Soesbe earned the win on the mound after working four innings, allowing four runs (one earned) off five hits and striking out six. Senior Ben Buseman and junior Jacob Lord came on in relief.
W-SR hosted NEIC rival New Hampton in a doubleheader Wednesday at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
Indians fall to Colo-NESCO
Clarksville suffered a 15-0 shutout to Colo-NESCO on Monday.
The Indians (4-8 overall, 3-6 Iowa Star Conference) trailed 2-0 after the first inning and 8-0 after five.
Clarksville was held to just one hit on the day, a single from sophomore right fielder Ethan Meyers.
Sophomore Jacob Stauffer started on the mound for the Indians and worked 4 2/3 innings, yielded eight runs (six earned), walked six and struck out three. Sophomore Levi Kampman and junior Gavin Kelm combined to work the final 1 1/3 innings in relief.
Clarksville traveled to Baxter on Wednesday.
Warriors down Kee
Wapsie Valley leaned on a big start to down visiting Kee, 12-3, on Tuesday night in Fairbank.
The Warriors (10-11 overall, 4-6 North Iowa Cedar League East) scored three in the home half of the first and tacked on six more in the second to march ahead, 9-0. They struck for three more runs in the sixth.
Stats from this game were not made available by press time.
Wapsie Valley hosted Aplington-Parkersburg on Wednesday.
Spartans edge Sumner-Fredericksburg
Grundy Center edged Sumner-Fredericksburg, 4-3, on Tuesday.
The Spartans took a 1-0 lead into the third inning before the Cougars (7-10 overall, 4-8 North Iowa Cedar League East) tied it 1-1 in the home half of the inning. The game remained deadlocked 2-2 entering the seventh before the Spartans scored two more runs to take a 4-2 lead. Sumner-Fredericksburg got within a run to tying it once more, but the rally fell short.
Stats from this game were not made available before press time.
Sumner-Fredericksburg hosts New Hampton at 3:30 p.m. today.