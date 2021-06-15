Waverly-Shell Rock won the Arends/Denner Memorial tournament Saturday at Hertel Field.
W-SR beat Waterloo East, 6-1, and Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 12-9.
Winners of seven straight, the Go-Hawks (12-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings against Waterloo East to open the day.
Junior shortstop Carson Graven went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Junior designated hitter Korbyn Dewey went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs. Sophomore left fielder Dylan Stockdale picked up a hit and drove in a run.
Sophomore pitcher Will Soesbe earned the win for W-SR after pitching 6 2/3 innings, allowing an unearned run off one hit, striking out 14 and walking two.
W-SR led Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 2-1, after three innings in the second game. W-SR exploded for six runs in the fourth to jump ahead 8-1.
Senior Ben Buseman was 2 for 5 with an RBI, while Dewey drove in two. Graven, Stockdale and junior Chance Key also drove in a run.
Sophomore Abram Wrage earned the win for the Go-Hawks after pitching 5 1/3 innings, allowed seven runs, five earned, while striking out five and walking three.
W-SR hosts Northeast Iowa Conference rival Oelwein on Monday.