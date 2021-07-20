Chance Key was as steady and dominant as could be, both on the mound and at the plate.
The Waverly-Shell Rock left-hander tossed a complete-game, not-hitter and walloped a monster home run to lift the Go-Hawks to a 6-0 victory over Hampton-Dumont-CAL during a Class 3A, Substate 2 quarterfinal Friday night at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
Key struck out 12 and walked one during arguably his best outing of the season. He needed just 85 pitches to 21 outs. He picked up his sixth win of the season and improved to 6-2.
He didn’t do all of the damage with his arm, however. Key opened the scoring in the home half of the first inning with a 400-foot homer to deep center field to give the Go-Hawks (31-7) a 1-0 lead. The first-inning blast was Key’s team-leading sixth home run of the season. He also tripled for the third time this summer. His 49 RBIs are tied for third in Class 3A.
“Chance was in control from the first pitch,” Go-Hawks coach Casey Klunder said. “He was really locked in. (He) paced our offense with a no-doubt home run in the first.
“H-D-C did a nice job of taking away things we like to do on offense, so we had to find other ways to score. And give our players credit – they found ways.”
W-SR tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the second to move ahead 6-0.
Junior shortstop Carson Graven was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI, while sophomore left fielder Dylan Stockdale thumped a two-run double. Sophomore third baseman Will Soesbe collected a pair of hits and drove in a team-best two runs. Soesbe also stole a base.
W-SR hosted Humboldt (23-9) Monday night with a trip to the Substate 2 final on the line.
DENVER 12
DIKE-NH 2
Layne Fober struggled at the plate.
The Denver senior struck out during his first three at-bats against North Iowa Cedar League rival Dike-New Hartford.
He cashed in during his final trip to the plate. The Cyclones center fielder and No. 3 hitter crushed a grand slam in the visiting fifth to help push the Cyclones to a 12-2 rout over the No. 9-ranked Wolverines during a Class 2A, Substate 4 semifinal Saturday night in Dike.
Denver (17-18) takes on No. 8-ranked Jesup (26-3) in the Substate 4 final at 7 p.m. today at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field in Waverly. The winner advances to the Class 2A state tournament July 26-29 at Merchants Park in Carrol.
The Cyclones jumped ahead 3-0 after one inning and led 7-0 after three.
Denver junior designated hitter Braden Powers went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in three, while junior catcher Mitchell DeVries hit a two-run single. Junior left fielder Trevan Reiter and junior second baseman Mason Thurm had one RBI apiece. Reiter doubles twice.
Senior Bryce Phelps (4-2) earned the win for Denver. He allowed no runs and just two hits over three innings, striking out six and walking four. Powers came on in relief in the fourth and allowed two unearned runs off one hit and struck out two.
GRUNDY CENTER 5
JANESVILLE 3
Janesville’s season came to an abrupt end during a 5-3 loss to Grundy Center in a Class 1A, Substate 6 semifinal Saturday night in Grundy Center.
The Wildcats (16-6) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when senior catcher Joey Carlson came around to score after hitting a leadoff single.
Janesville doubled its lead to 2-0 in the fourth when junior pitcher Jared Hoodjer scored after hitting a one-out single.
Grundy Center struck for four runs in the sixth and added one more in the seventh.
Janesville sophomore shortstop Keegan Eastman finished with a double and an RBI. Sophomores Rogan Gergen and Peyton Trees drove in one run each.