Chance Key worked into the sixth inning against Center Point-Urbana before giving way to his bullpen.
The Waverly-Shell Rock junior yielded just one run off two hits and struck out 15 during a 4-1 W-SR win to open the 2021 season at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
W-SR (1-0) trailed 1-0 going into the home half of the fourth inning before grabbing a 3-1 lead.
Go-Hawks senior catcher Luke Shover was 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, while senior center fielder Andy Roose had an RBI triple. Junior second baseman Jacob Lord drove in two.
Senior Ben Buseman came on in relief of Key and recorded the final out of the sixth and all three outs in the seventh to secure the win.
W-SR hosted West Delaware on Wednesday.
Wildcats win
season opener
Janesville plated 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning and came away with an 11-0 win over Riceville in its season opener Monday.
Stats from this game were not available by press time.
Janesville (1-0) hosts Osage (0-1) at 5:30 p.m. today.
Cyclones drop pair
to West Marshall
Denver dropped both ends of its season-opening doubleheader against West Marshall on Monday.
The Cyclones lost the first game 8-6 and the second 16-4.
Denver (0-2) led 6-5 in the top of the seventh in the first game, but West Marshall rallied for three runs.
Denver grabbed a 2-1 lead after one inning of play in the second game, but West Marshall stormed back with a seven-run second inning to help break open the score and put the game away.
Stats from both games were not made available by press time.
Denver hosted Union on Wednesday.
Huskies open season
with pair of wins
Nashua-Plainfield opened the 2021 season with consecutive wins over Rockford and Central Springs.
Nashua-Plainfield posted a 15-5 win over Rockford on Monday and followed up with a 6-3 win over Central Springs on Tuesday.
The Huskies (2-0) led 8-4 after four innings against Rockford.
Huskies junior Sam Fundermann was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, while classmate McKade Munn was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored. Senior Clay Fisher and sophomore Kendrick Huck drove in two runs apiece.
Stats from Nashua-Plainfield’s game against Central Springs were not made available by press time.
Nashua-Plainfield traveled to Northwood-Kensett on Wednesday.
Sauerbrei drives in 3
in Wapsie Valley win
Brady Sauerbrei drove in three runs during Wapsie Valley’s 10-0 win over Belle Plaine on Tuesday.
The Wapsie Valley junior was 1 for 3 and scored two runs. Seniors Kobe Risse and Brady Benning also scored twice. Sophomore Kane Schmitz worked five innings, allowed two hits, walked three and struck out six.
Wapsie Valley (2-1) led 4-0 after the first inning and 7-0 after three.
Wapsie Valley traveled to Dike-New Hartford for a doubleheader Wednesday.