After starting the season with a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2013-14, Waverly-Shell Rock couldn’t stretch it to four in a row.
The Go-Hawks dropped their first game of the season, 3-1, at Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah on Tuesday.
Decorah (5-0, 1-0 NEIC) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but W-SR (3-1, 0-1) cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top half of the third. Decorah added another run in the home half.
Stats from this game were not available by press time.
W-SR traveled to Denver (2-4) for a doubleheader Wednesday.
Denver splits pair with Columbus
Denver split a doubleheader against Waterloo Columbus Catholic on Tuesday.
The Cyclones won the first game, 6-5, and dropped the nightcap, 6-1.
In the first game, Denver (2-4) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Columbus raced back and scored five in the fifth to make it 5-2. Denver rallied in the sixth and hung on for the win.
Columbus scored one run in the third and five in the fifth to win the second game.
Stats from both games were not available by press time.
Denver hosted W-SR in a doubleheader Wednesday.