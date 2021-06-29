Waverly-Shell Rock received the challenge it sought against two top-notch teams at the Prange Classic over the weekend in Johnston.
W-SR fell to No. 1-ranked Class 2A Van Meter, 7-1, on Friday and lost to Ballard, 11-8, on Saturday.
Van Meter jumped ahead 4-0 after two innings. The Go-Hawks (19-5) scored their lone run in the fourth.
W-SR was held to just four hits on the day. Senior Ben Buseman was 1 for 3 with an RBI single, while juniors Carson Graven and Chance Key, and senior Andy Roose also picked up one hit each.
Senior Thomas Hart took the loss on the mound for W-SR. Hart worked 3 1/3 innings, allowed five runs (all earned) on seven hits, walked two, hit two and struck out two. Roose and junior Jacob Lord also pitched.
“Seeing the No. 1 team in the state with their ace pitcher on the mound is exactly why we love the Prange Classic,” Go-Hawks coach Casey Klunder said. “Games like that really challenge us and therefore make us better as we head into the stretch run.
“We got a chance to see up close and personal the things we will need to clean up if we are going to compete with metro area teams down the road.”
W-SR was more productive at the plate during Saturday’s game against Ballard.
The Go-Hawks led 5-0 after one inning and 6-0 after three. Ballard scored eight in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Junior first baseman Korbyn Dewey doubled, homered and drove in two on the day. Sophomore left fielder Dylan Stockdale posted a team-high three RBIs to go along with two hits, including a double. Junior Chance Key went 2 for 4.
Senior Ben Buseman, and sophomores Will Soesbe and Abram Wrage pitched for the Go-Hawks.
“Our offensive production was much better against Ballard,” Klunder said. “It looked like we had calibrated to the speed of the pitching at the Prange. We took a lot of good swings highlighted by an RBI double by Dylan Stockdale and a long home run by Korbyn Dewey.”
W-SR hosts Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. today at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
W-SR sweeps Chickasaws
Waverly-Shell Rock swept Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton on Wednesday and extended its season-best winning streak to 14 games.
W-SR won the first game, 7-4, and the second, 6-3. The Go-Hawks’ winning streak is the program’s longest since it won 16 games en route to the Class 3A state championship during the 2015 season.
Junior first baseman Korbyn Dewey went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs in the first game. Junior shortstop Carson Graven, senior second baseman Ben Buseman, senior catcher Luke Shover and junior right fielder Ethan Hennings collected one hit each. Senior center fielder Andy Roose went 2 for 3 and scored twice.
W-SR broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and added another in the sixth.
Junior Chance Key tossed a complete game and struck out 11.
The Go-Hawks led 3-2 after two innings in the second game and scored two more in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Buseman, Key, Dewey and Shover finished with one hit apiece. Buseman, Dewey and Shover also doubled.
Graven pitched a complete game, walked one and struck out 12.
JANESVILLE 13
CLARKSVILLE 1
Janesville jumped ahead early and pounced often during a 13-1 win over Iowa Star Conference rival Clarksville on Friday.
The Wildcats (12-2) erased a one-run deficit and flipped it into a 4-1 lead after their first turn at bat. They then piled up a combined nine runs between the third and fourth innings to put the game out of reach.
Junior Jared Hoodjer doubled, homered and drove in four runs, while sophomore Keegan Eastman drove in two. Junior left fielder Blake Destival picked up two hits and two RBIs. Senior catcher Joey Carlson had an RBI double and scored a run.
The Wildcats swiped 14 bases in the game.
Hoodjer pitched four innings, gave up one earned run off one hit, walked two and struck out 10. Senior Kyler Krieger pitched the fifth in relief, allowed one hit and struck out two.
JANESVILLE 17
COLLINS-MAXWELL 6
Sophomore Keegan Eastman drove in four runs during Janesville’s 17-6 win over Collins-Maxwell on Wednesday.
The Janesville sophomore was 2 for 3 with a single and a double. Junior Jared Hoodjer was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while classmate Wiley Sherburne collected three hits.
Janesville led 7-1 after two innings and 14-6 after four.
Sophomore Peyton Trees and junior Blake Destival drove in two runs each.
Trees pitched three innings, while Hoodjer earned the win after pitching the final two.
Janesville hosted Colo-NESCO on Monday and hosts South Winneshiek at 5 p.m. today.