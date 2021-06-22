Waverly-Shell Rock extended its wining streak to 11 consecutive games after outlasting Forest City, 14-9, during a non-conference tilt Friday.
It was the sixth time W-SR scored 10 or more runs during their current run of wins.
The Go-Hawks (16-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back. The visitors plated five runs in the second and two more in the third to move ahead 9-5. They tacked on five more between the fifth and sixth innings to secure the win.
Junior Chance Key went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, while classmate Carson Graven was 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Senior Ben Buseman drove in two as well.
Junior Ethan Hennings was 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and scored four runs. Hennings stole a team-best four bases. The Go-Hawks swiped a combined 13 bases on the night.
Senior Thomas Hart picked up the win after working three innings, allowed five runs (four earned) off two hits, walked four and struck out five. Sophomores Will Soesbe and Abram Wrage, and junior Jacob Lord also pitched.
Wildcats drop pair
Janesville dropped two games at the Gladbrook-Reinbeck triangular over the weekend.
The Wildcats lost to Kee, 11-3, and host Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 20-3.
Janesville (9-2) trailed 3-1 after three innings against Kee and 6-3 after four.
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, but trailed 6-1 entering the top of the second.
Stats from both games were not made available by press time.
Janesville hosted North Tama on Monday.
Cyclones swept by Jesup
Denver lost both games of a doubleheader against North Iowa Cedar League rival Jesup on Friday.
Jesup took the opener, 15-1, and the second game, 13-7.
Denver (7-12) trailed 10-1 after three innings in the first game. The Cyclones were down 10-4 after three innings in the second game.
Stats from both games were not made available by press time.
Denver travels to Forest City at 7 p.m. today.