Waverly-Shell Rock swept visiting South Winneshiek on Thursday at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
W-SR (22-6) won the first game, 6-4, and took the second game, 10-0.
The Go-Hawks took a 1-0 lead in the second inning of the first game and then put up four runs in the second.
Senior center fielder Andy Roose was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and scored a run, while junior right fielder Ethan Hennings went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and stole two bases. Senior third baseman Ben Buseman and sophomore left fielder Dylan Stockdale also picked up hits for the Go-Hawks.
Senior Thomas Hart pitched six innings, allowed three runs (two earned) off six hits, walked three and struck out four. Buseman and junior Jacob Lord team up in relief to complete the seventh inning.
W-SR pounded out 12 hits in the second game. It jumped ahead 4-0 after four innings.
Junior first baseman Korbyn Dewey, junior shortstop Carson Graven and Roose had two hits apiece. Dewey tripled and also drove in three, while Roose had an RBI and swiped three bases. Sophomore Will Soesbe, who started on the mound, drove in a runner as did senior Nicholas Rand. Rand was 1 for 1 and scored a run.
Soesbe tossed six innings of shutout ball. He allowed just three hits and fanned three.
W-SR hosted NEIC rival Charles City on Friday.
The Go-Hawks travel to Oelwein for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. today.
WAPSIE VALLEY 12
JANESVILLE 6
Wapsie Valley came away with a 12-6 victory at Janesville on Thursday.
The Warriors (14-14) rallied with 11 unanswered runs in the fifth through seventh innings.
Janesville (14-4) led 5-1 after two innings and carried a 6-1 advantage into the fifth. Wapsie Valley scored six in the home half of the fifth to regain the lead and never looked back.
Warriors freshman designated hitter Jacob Shchoer and senior catcher Jordan Rubner drove in three runs each. Rubner and senior shortstop Tyler Ott had two doubles apiece. Sophomore pitcher Justus Kelley picked up the win for the Warriors.
Janesville stats were not made available by press time.
Wapsie Valley takes on Nashua-Plainfield at 7 p.m. today at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo.
Janesville concluded the regular season Monday at Dunkerton. The Wildcats take on Dunkerton in a Class 1A, Substate 6 first-round game.at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gladbrook-Reinbeck.