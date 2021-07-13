Janesville earned a 12-6 win over Dunkerton during a Class 1A, District 11 first-round game Saturday at Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
The Wildcats trailed 4-0 entering the third inning. A big rally turned a deficit into a lead. The Wildcats took advantage of a handful of walks and, combined with a single from sophomore Peyton Trees and a sacrifice fly off the bat of sophomore Keegan Eastman handed them a 5-4 lead.
Janesville tacked on three more runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth to ice the game and advance.
Eastman got the start for Janesville and worked 3 1/3 innings, allowed four earned runs off three hits, struck out two, walked three and hit two. Trees came on in relief gave up no runs, struck out three, walked two and allowed one hit.
The Wildcats (15-5) take on Gladbrook-Reinbeck (10-21) quarterfinal at 7 p.m. today.