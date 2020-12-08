Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

W-SR Go-Hawks logo

WAVERLY – Isaac Britt threw a high game score of 214 to help lead Waverly-Shell Rock to a 2,875-2,642 win over Oelwein on Friday at Bowlaway Lanes in New Hampton. 

Britt also posted a high series of 398 for the Go-Hawks (2-0). 

Ryan Kurtt rolled a 213 high game, while Gabe Holden posted a high game score of 208. 

Lee Seggerman finished with a high series of 288, while Noah Dougan turned in a high series of 386. 

W-SR hosts Vinton-Schellsburg at 4 p.m. today. 

W-SR sweeps opening meets

WAVERLY – The Waverly-Shell Rock bowling teams swept Waterloo Columbus Catholic on Nov. 24 at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo to open the season. 

The W-SR girls won 2,325-1,753, while the boys won 2,871-2,038. 

W-SR senior Jasmine Ator posted a high game score of 237, as well as a high series score of 436. Sophomore Kayla Jeppesen threw a high game score of 203, as well as a high series total of 350. Junior Amanda Ostman rolled a high game total of 154, along with a high series of 308. 

Columbus junior Kylie Macomber threw a high game score of 181, while junior Adriana Swanson recorded a high series of 314. 

Go-Hawks senior Isaac Britt finished with a team-high 231 high game score, along with a high series mark of 394. Junior Gabe Holden led the Go-Hawks with a high series score of 401. Senior Ryan Kurtt registered a high game score of 203.  

Columbus senior Simon Larsen led his team with a high game of 210. 

Tags

Trending Food Videos