WAVERLY – Isaac Britt threw a high game score of 214 to help lead Waverly-Shell Rock to a 2,875-2,642 win over Oelwein on Friday at Bowlaway Lanes in New Hampton.
Britt also posted a high series of 398 for the Go-Hawks (2-0).
Ryan Kurtt rolled a 213 high game, while Gabe Holden posted a high game score of 208.
Lee Seggerman finished with a high series of 288, while Noah Dougan turned in a high series of 386.
W-SR hosts Vinton-Schellsburg at 4 p.m. today.
W-SR sweeps opening meets
WAVERLY – The Waverly-Shell Rock bowling teams swept Waterloo Columbus Catholic on Nov. 24 at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo to open the season.
The W-SR girls won 2,325-1,753, while the boys won 2,871-2,038.
W-SR senior Jasmine Ator posted a high game score of 237, as well as a high series score of 436. Sophomore Kayla Jeppesen threw a high game score of 203, as well as a high series total of 350. Junior Amanda Ostman rolled a high game total of 154, along with a high series of 308.
Columbus junior Kylie Macomber threw a high game score of 181, while junior Adriana Swanson recorded a high series of 314.
Go-Hawks senior Isaac Britt finished with a team-high 231 high game score, along with a high series mark of 394. Junior Gabe Holden led the Go-Hawks with a high series score of 401. Senior Ryan Kurtt registered a high game score of 203.
Columbus senior Simon Larsen led his team with a high game of 210.