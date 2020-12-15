WAVERLY – The Waverly-Shell Rock bowling teams swept Denver to end a three-game homestand Friday at Bowlaway Lanes in New Hampton.
The W-SR girls (2-1) won 2,324-1,608.
Go-Hawks sophomore Camryn Buseman rolled a high game of 200, while senior Jasmine Ator posted a high series score of 325. Ator finished with a high game total of 182, followed by sophomores Megan Arjes (166) and Kayla Jeppesen (164), and junior Amanda Ostman (156).
The W-SR boys (3-1) won 2,667-2,483.
Gabe Holden paced the Go-Hawks with a 234 high game. Holden, a junior, also turned in a high series of 412. Sophomore Noah Dougan rolled a 216 high game, followed by seniors Ryan Kurtt (215) and Isaac Britt (198), and junior Ethan Hennings (192).
W-SR travels to Waukon at 4 p.m. Friday.