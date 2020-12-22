WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock swept Waukon on the bowling lanes Friday.
The W-SR girls won 2,275-2,177, while the boys earned a 2,623-2,330 victory.
Go-Hawks senior Jasmine Ator threw a high game of 192 and posted a high series of 367. Sophomore Camryn Buseman rolled a high game of 162 and a high series of 301, while junior Amanda Ostman posted a high game score of 159.
W-SR senior Isaac Britt turned in a high series of 378 and a high game of 196. Junior Cole Ross registered a high game of 206 and a high series of 355. Senior Ryan Kurtt turned in a high game score of 199 to go along with a high series of 369.
W-SR travels to Forest City at 4 p.m. Jan. 8, 2021.