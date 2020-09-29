WAVERLY – The Denver boys cross-country team won the team title at the Sam Iverson Invitational on Thursday in Grundy Center.
The Cyclones, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, scored 37 points. Four of Denver’s seven runners finished in the top 10, while six of the seven placed in the top 20.
Senior Josh Terrill placed fourth in 18 minutes, 35.17 seconds. Classmates Alex Larson (18:38) and Alex Krabbenhoft (18:40.01) finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Senior Aiden Donald placed 10th (18:52.23).
Sumner-Fredericksburg finished seventh in the team race at 196. Junior Cael Judisch finished 16th (19:23.04).
Wapsie Valley placed 13th as a team at 351. Senior Josiah Rulapaugh finished 44th (21:15.02).
In the girls race, Denver junior Chloe Ristau, who is ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, placed fourth (21:41.34). Sophomore Amber Homan finished fifth (21:48.15).
Wapsie Valley’s Sydnie Martin medaled with a ninth-place finish (22:29.94). The Warriors took seventh as a team with 176 points.
Sumner-Fredericksburg sophomore Lily Mayo placed 20th (23:16.89). The Cougars took fifth as a team at 152.
Hudson won the team race at 65, followed by Charles City at 69.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
SAM IVERSON INVITATIONAL
at Town and Country Golf Course, Grundy Center
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Hudson 65, 2. Charles City 69, 3. Denver 93, 4. Montezuma 116, 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 152, 6. Aplington-Parkersburg 154, 7. Wapsie Valley 176, 8. Union, La Porte City 188, 9. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 241, 10. BGM, Brooklyn 262, 11. East Marshall 275, 12. South Hardin 302.
Top 10 individuals
1. Connell, Charles City, 19:24.11; 2. Grady, Hudson, 21:16.17; 3. Lidgett, North Tama, 21:26.86; 4. Ristau, Denver, 21:41.34; 5. Homan, Denver, 21:48.15; 6. Regenwether, Hudson, 21:57.57; 7. Boulton, Montezuma, 22:02.49; 8. Staudt, Charles City, 22:25.20; 9. Martin, Wapsie Valley, 22:29.94; 10. Robinson, East Marshall, 22:32.33.
Other Denver results: Even 16th (22:47.83), Dunkin 32nd (24:35.67), Ki. Cortelyou 53rd (25:57.53), Ke. Cortelyou 57th (26:14.08).
Other Sumner-Fredericksburg results: Warnke 23rd (23:31.50), Sassmann 31st (24:32.62), Schult 39th (24:54.42), Trainor 44th (25:36.89), Rucker 46th (25:38.72), Niewoehner 50th (25:50.22).
Other Wapsie Valley results: VanDaele 12th (22:35.29), Schmit 33rd (24:39.29), Bodensteiner 59th (26:30.55), Schwickerath 71st (28:22.51).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Denver 37, 2. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, 3. East Marshall 91, 4. Hudson 92, 5. Charles City 139, 6. BCLUW, Conrad 195, 7. Sumner-Fredericksburg 196, 8. South Hardin 226, 9. Montezuma 246, 10. Aplington-Parkersburg 266, 11. Alburnett 300, 12. Union, La Porte City 303, 13. Wapsie Valley 351, 14. GMG, Garwin 387.
Top 10 individuals
1. Hansen, Hudson, 17:48.52; 2. Day, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 17:56.28; 3. Terrones, East Marshall, 18:14.11; 4. Terrill, Denver, 18:35.18; 5. Larson, Denver, 18:38; 6. Krabbenhoft, Denver, 18:40.01; 7. Sager, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 18:44.35; 8. Cleveland, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 18:46.06; 9. Peck, Hudson, 18:47.61; 10. Dolan, Denver, 18:52.23.
Other Denver results: Matthias 12th (18:58.97), Mulert 18th (19:24.69), Fober 21st (19:34.53).
Other Sumner-Fredericksburg results: Egan 29th (20:15.29), Boyle 30th (20:19.74), Langreck 62nd (22:13.02), Converse 67th (22:52.21), Rich 87th (24:42.17), Bergman 97th (29:24.36).
Other Wapsie Valley results: C. Bram 66th (22:46.65), G. Bram 81st (24:09.74), Platte 86th (24:39.46), Wilcox 93rd (27:22.44).