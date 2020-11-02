WAVERLY – Denver sophomore Amber Homan placed fourth in 19 minutes, 46.1 seconds at the Class 2A state cross-country meet Saturday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
The Denver girls finished sixth as a team with 194 points. Mid-Prairie won the team title with 45 points, while freshman Danielle Hostetler won the individual title in 19:08.9.
Denver junior Chloe Ristau finished 17th (20:34.6), while sophomore Laci Even took 48th (21:38.8). Freshman Aubrey Decker (22:42.3) and senior Emily Herbst (22:42.7) placed 97th and 98th, respectively. Freshman Ava Dunkin placed 116th (23:46.7).
The Denver boys placed eighth as a team with 224 points. Danville/New London won the team title with 64 points.
Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker won the individual championship (16:13.2).
Denver senior Alex Krabbenhoft placed 51st (18:19.5), while classmate Josh Terrill took 53rd (18:21.0). Senior Aiden Dolan placed 59th (18:24.4), while senior Kyler Matthias finished 103rd (19:15.5). Seniors Layne Fober (19:25.3) and Max Schwandt (19:30.7) placed 111th and 114th, respectively.
N-P girls place 16th at 1A state meet
WAVERLY – The Nashua-Plainfield girls cross-country team placed 16th with 321 points at the Class 1A state meet Saturday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Hudson won the team title with 128 points. Kee High’s Haley Meyer won the individual championship (19:11.3).
Nashua-Plainfield senior Chloe Matthews placed 48th (21:41.1), while classmate Aubrey Eick placed 90th (22:30.3). Junior Jennah Carpenter finished 11th (23:08.0), while freshman Ellie Eick was 114th (23:12.1). Junior Kara Levi took 139th (24:28.3), while senior Tamra Trewin placed 150th (27:13.6). Freshman Emma O’Neill finished 152nd (28:30.5).
Wapsie Valley freshman Ava VanDaele placed 32nd (21:08.5), while junior Sydnie Martin finished 37th (21:24.5).
Janesville senior Paige Feldmann placed 78th (22:16.0).
Tripoli sophomore Giles Cowell placed 94th (18:53.7) in the Class 1A boys race.
Madrid won the team title with 58 points, while Bellevue’s Brady Griebel won the individual title (15:52.2).