WAVERLY – Denver junior Chloe Ristau placed fourth at the Starmont Invitational on Tuesday in Alington.
Ristau, who is ranked No. 6 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, 45.8 seconds.
Kee High junior Haley Meyer placed first in 20:00.09.
Denver, who is ranked No. 8 in 2A, placed fifth as a team with 186 points. Hudson won the team competition at 89.
Sumner-Fredericksburg placed ninth as a team with 247 points. Sophomore Lily Mayo placed 39th (23:13.92).
Wapsie Valley junior Sydnie Martin placed 11th (21:49.91), while freshman Ava VanDaele placed 12th (21:51.72).
Janesville senior Paige Feldmann finished 38th (23:12.65).
Denver placed third as a team with 95 points in the boys race. Center Point-Urbana won the team title with 49 points.
Cyclones senior Alex Krabbenhoft placed 10th (18:13.66). CP-U’s Eli Larson, who is ranked No. 4 in 3A, placed first (16:45.13).
Sumner-Fredericksburg finished 11th as a team with 285 points. Junior Cael Judisch took 40th (19:29.34).
Wapsie Valley senior Josiah Rulapaugh placed 92nd (21:25.00).
Janesville freshman Ethan Hjelmeland finished 145th (29:06.40).
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
Starmont Invitational
at Starmont High School
Girls
Team Scores
1. Hudson 89, 2. Jesup 113, 3. Starmont 155, 4. Waukon 179, 5. Denver 186, 6. Center Point-Urbana 196, 7. North Fayette Valley 217, 8. Lansing Kee 217, 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 247, 10. North Linn 258, 11. Turkey Valley 258, 12. Aplington-Parkersburg 263, 13. Union 328, 14. MFL-Mar-Mac 330, 15. Independence 332, 16. Vinton-Shellsburg 359, 17. West Delaware 361, 18. Oelwein 391, 19. Beckman Catholic 410.
Top 10 individuals
1. Meyer, Kee, 20:00.09; 2. Blazek, Turkey Valley, 20:16.88; 3. Grady, Hudson, 20:41.57; 4. Ristau, Denver, 20:45.48; 5. Wright, Jesup, 20:47.83; 6. Treptow, Jesup, 20:52.14; 7. Fett, CP-U, 21:20.98; 8. Regenwether, Hudson, 21:29.48; 9. Wheatley, North Linn, 21:32.91; 10. Katcher, CP-U, 21:48.31.
Other Denver results: Herbst 27th (22:39.49), L. Even 31st (22:53.34), Decker 65th (24:18.72), Dunkin 74th (24:33.16), Cortelyou 113th (26:36.54), H. Even 132nd (29:40.52).
Other Janesville results: Weekley 135th (37:58.00).
Other Sumner-Fredericksburg results: Warnke 40th (23:18.08), Sassmann 56th (23:58.42), Schult 63rd (24:11.76), Rucker 69th (24:27.75), Trainor 109th (26:17.75), Bernhardt 114th (26:40.71).
Other Wapsie Valley results: Schmit 73rd (24:32.68), Bodensteiner 96th (25:38.43).
Boys
Team Scores
1. Center Point-Urbana 49, 2. West Delaware 59, 3. Denver 95, 4. Hudson 145, 5. Jesup, 6. Waukon 186, 7. North Fayette Valley 211, 8. Oelwein 262, 9. Columbus Catholic 266, 10. Clayton Ridge 268, 11. Sumner-Fredericksburg 285, 12. Starmont 306, 13. Vinton-Shellsburg 331, 14. Independence 373, 15. Union 421, 16. Edgewood-Colesburg 439, 17. Aplington-Parkersburg 442, 18. MFL-Mar-Mac 490, 19. Beckman Catholic 508.
Top 10 individuals
1. Larson, CP-U, 16:45.13; 2. Bach, CP-U, 17:15.06; 3. Smith, West Delaware, 17:29.04; 4. Post, CP-U, 17:50.70; 5. Halverson, North Fayette Valley, 17:55.13; 6. Hansen, Hudson, 17:56.47; 7. Evans, Jesup, 17:56.47; 8. Meyer, West Delaware, 17:57.24; 9. Hayes, Starmont, 18:12.75; 10. Krabbenhoft, Denver, 18:13.66.
Other Denver results: Terrill 14th (18:27.63), Larson 17th (18:34.34), Dolan 26th (18:51.56), Mulert 28th (18:53.12), Fober 31st (19:05.66), Schwandt 62nd (20:05.43).
Other Sumner-Fredericksburg results: Egan 43rd (19:31.01), Langreck 71st (20:35.57), Boyle 72nd (20:37.42), Converse 88th (21:18.15), Wurzer 124th (23:39.24), Rich 140th (25:30.10).
Other Wapsie Valley: Bram 127th (24:07.23).