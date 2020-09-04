WAVERLY – Janesville senior Paige Feldmann placed 25th at the Pine Lake Invitational on Thursday at Eldora Country Club.
Feldmann crossed the finish line in 24 minutes, 29.7 seconds.
The Wildcats did not qualify a girls team.
Hudson won the team race with 45 points, followed by Gilbert with 46. Dike-New Hartford placed third with 70.
Hudson junior Addison Grady won the individual title (21:22.8).
Janesville sophomore Kailey Hjelmeland placed 38th (33:14) in the junior varsity race. Freshman Brielle Parkes placed 46th (38:41.6), while sophomore Izzy Weekley placed 47th (39:44.7).
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck won the boys team title with 44 points. East Marshall placed second with 50 points, followed by Hudson (71) and Dike-New Hartford (86).
West Marshall junior Nicolas Thompson won the individual title (18:04.1).
Janesville did not qualify a team for the boys race, nor did it qualify a runner in the varsity race.
Freshman Ethan Hjelmeland placed 37th (29:45.9) in the JV race for the Wildcats.
“It was good to get the first meet of the season out of the way, and there was a lot of learning that happened (Thursday night) with four of our five runners competing in their first-ever cross country race,” Janesville head coach Nolan Hovland said. “Running at the South Hardin meet is never easy because it’s a pretty hilly course, and not really knowing what to expect added an extra challenge. I was proud of the fortitude the team displayed in pushing through the difficult moments during a race, and overall I would say it was a successful first meet. It’s a good measuring stick to use as we move into the rest of the season.
“For Kailey, Brielle and Izzy, it was their first race, and the focus was to find a pace that worked for them throughout the race. I think this race should give them more confidence moving forward in their ability to run through the fatigue a 5K race brings. Paige is our veteran on the team, entering her third season, and she set a great example of pushing hard during her race against a very talented field of runners.
“I was very happy with Ethan’s effort in his first race, as he continued to exert himself and really pushed up the many hills along the course. He had a strong finish and should be proud of his effort in a very solid inaugural race.”
Huskies’ Matthews 4th at Trent Smith Invite
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield senior Chloe Matthews placed fourth at the Trent Smith Invitational on Thursday at Wildwood Golf Course in Charles City.
Matthews finished the race in 21 minutes, 24.1 seconds.
Senior Aubrey Eick placed 12th (22:20.8), while freshman Ellie Eick finished 24th (24:03.1).
Clarksville sophomore Cailyn Hardy placed 27th (24:19.9).
Nashua-Plainfield junior Drew Wilken finished 17th (19:08.3) in the boys race, while sophomore Kendrick Huck was 24th (19:41.8).
Clarksville junior Ison Cade took 28th (19:57.5).
GIRLS
Other Nashua-Plainfield results: Carpenter 26th (24:05.7), Levi 36th (25:15.0), Reams 40th (28:02.9), Trewin 41st (28:03.0).
Other Clarksville results: Bloker 29th (24:27.5).
BOYS
Other Nashua-Plainfield results: Lee 39th (22:31.5), Winters 40th (22:33.2), Ulrichs 41st (23:06.4).