WAVERLY – Janesville senior Paige Feldmann placed third at the Iowa Star Conference cross-country meet on Thursday at Wartburg College’s Max Cross Country Course.
Feldmann crossed the finish line in 21 minutes, 19.32 seconds.
North Tama’s Grace Lidgett, who is ranked No. 13 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, won the individual title in 19:51.65.
Collins-Maxwell won the team title with 25 points. Janesville did not qualify as a team.
Clarksville placed third as a team with 68 points. Sophomore Cailyn hardy (23:12.23) and freshman Mollie Bloker (23:13.74) placed 14th and 15th, respectively.
Tripoli freshman Ashlynn Boldt finished 40th (27:32.32). The Panthers did not qualify as a team.
On the boys side, Tripoli sophomore Giles Cowell placed fifth (18:06.16).
Panthers sophomore Taebian Wright placed 15th (19:29.73). Tripoli placed fourth in the team standings with 115 points.
Valley Lutheran won the team title at 37. Valley Lutheran junior Isaac Natvig won the individual title (17:06.98).
Clarksville junior Cade Ison placed sixth (18:10.65).
The Indians did not qualify as a team.
Janesville freshman Ethan Hejlmeland placed 56th (23:54.84). The Wildcats did not qualify as a team.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
IOWA STAR CONFERENCE MEET
at Wartburg College Max Cross Country Course
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Collins-Maxwell 29, 2. Baxter 59, 3. Clarksville 68, 4. Colo-NESCO 96, 5. Riceville 113.
Top 10 individuals
1. Lidgett, North Tama, 19:51.65; 2. Tuhn, Baxter, 20:07.93; 3. Feldmann, Janesville, 21:19.32; 4. Conradi, Baxter, 21:27.81; 5. Houge, Collins-Maxwell, 21:50.06; 6. Breakenridge, North Tama, 21:53.81; 7. Johnson, Meskwaki, 22:07.77; 8. Day, Collins-Maxwell, 22:16.22; 9. Pratt, Collins-Maxwell, 22:21.17l 10. Fricke, Collins-Maxwell, 22:22.97.
Other Clarksville results: Myers 20th (24:13.60), Capper 21st (24:14.17), Borchardt 28th (25:10.74).
Other Janesville results: Parkes 47th (32:10.42), Hjelmeland 49th (32:18.87), Weekley 50th (33:59.96).
Other Tripoli results: Morey 44th (28:34.20).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Valley Lutheran 37, 2. Collins-Maxwell 47, 3. Colo-NESCO 63, 4. Tripoli 115, 5. Dunkerton 118, 6. GMG 151, 7. Baxter 157.
Top 10 individuals
1. Natvig, Valley Lutheran, 17:06.98; 2. Vanderwal, Collins-Maxwell, 17:19.13; 3. Snyder, North Tama, 17:34.04; 4. Schmitz, Valley Lutheran, 17:35.96; 5. Cowell, Tripoli, 18:06.16; 6. Ison, Calrksville, 18:10.65; 7. McFadden, Don Bosco, 18:19.55; 8. Haus, Collins-Maxwell, 18:22.21; 9. Reischauer, Colo-NESCO, 18:56.05; 10. Determan, Valley Lutheran, 18:37.69.
Other Clarksville results: Clark 29th (21:03.35), Laures 38th (22:00.74).
Other Tripoli results: Bruns 31st (21:20.95), Biermann 43rd (22:25.65), Hennings 51st (23:28.43).
Denver boys win NICL meet
WAVERLY – The Denver boys cross-country team won the North Iowa Cedar League meet with 36 points Thursday at Willow Run Country Club in Denver.
The No. 3-ranked Class 2A Cyclones had five of their seven runners finish in the top 10. Senior Aiden Dolan placed fifth in 17:48.57.
Seniors Alex Krabbenhoft (18:03.35), Kyler Matthias (18:03.90) and Josh Terrill (18:09.10) finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively. Senior Alex Larson (18:19.96) placed 10th.
Hudson senior Sam Hansen won the individual title (17:23:46).
Sumner-Fredericksburg juniors Cael Judisch (19:01.28) and Nate Egan (19:01.74) placed 25th and 26th, respectively.
The Cougars place eighth in the team race with 225 points.
Wapsie Valley senior Josiah Rulapaugh took 58th (20:34.74). The Warriors placed 13th in the team competition with 379 points.
Denver sophomore Amber Homan placed third (20:12.50), while junior Chloe Ristaue (20:46.48) and sophomore Laci Even (21:04.13) placed seventh and ninth, respectively.
The Cyclones, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, finished second in the team race with 64 points.
Hudson won the team title with 62 points. Jesup junior Amanda Treptow won the individual title (19:44.56).
Wapsie Valley junior Sydnie Martin (21:14.45) and freshman Ava VanDaele (21:15.48) placed 12th and 13th, respectively.
The Warriors took ninth as a team with 195 points.
Sumner-Fredericksburg freshman Emerson Warnke finished 22nd (22:08.65). The Cougars placed sixth in the team standings at 170 points.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE MEET
at Willow Run Country Club
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Jesup 62, 2. Denver 64, 3. Hudson 71, 4. Dike-New Hartford 94, 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 160, 6. Sumner-Fredericksburg 170, 7. Union, La Porte City 180, 8. East Marshall 192, 9. Wapsie Valley 195, 10. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 285, 11. South Hardin 289.
Top 10 individuals
1. Treptow, Jesup, 19:44.56; 2. Grady, Hudson, 19:51.71; 3. Homan, Denver, 20:12.50; 4. Wright, Jesup, 20:21.15; 5. Kvale, D-NH, 20:29.79; 6. Houts, D-NH, 20:32.95; 7. Ristau, Denver, 20:46.48; 8. Rathe, Union, 20:56.05; 9. Even, Denver, 21:04.13; 10. Hansen, Hudson, 21:04.40.
Other Denver results: Herbst 17th (21:54.26), Decker 28th (22:42.78), Dunkin 31st (22:59.32), Cortelyou 51st (24:19.79).
Other Sumner-Fredericksburg results: Mayo 29th (22:51.13), Sassmann 37th (23:17.98), Schult 38th (23:20.08), Niewoehner 45th (23:51.22), Wilkens 52nd (24:20.43), Bernhardt 59th (25:07.52).
Other Wapsie Valley results: Schmit 48th (24:08.57), Bodensteiner 64th (25:24.91), East 65th (25:48.33), Schwickerath 66th (25:21.68).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Denver 36, 2. East Marshall 93, 3. Hudson 97, 4. Jesup 111, 5. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 120, 6. Dike-New Hartford 124. 7. South Hardin 207, 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 225, 9. BCLUW 242, 10. Waterloo Columbus Catholic 274, 11. Union, La Porte City 277, 12. Aplington-Parkersburg 347, 13. Wapsie Valley 379.
Top 10 individuals
1. Hansen, Hudson, 17:23.46; 2. Day, GC/GR, 17:29.53; 3. Evans, Jesup, 17:37.45; 4. Terrones, East Marshall, 17:42.56; 5. Dolan, Denver, 17:48.57; 6. Krabbenhoft, Denver, 18:03.35; 7. Matthias, Denver, 18:03.90; 8. Terrill, Denver, 18:09.10; 9. Kolthoff, South Hardin, 18:18.99; 10. Larson, 18:19.96.
Other Denver results: Fober 19th (18:48.33),Mulert 37th (19:37.12).
Other Sumner-Fredericksburg results: Boyle 43rd (19:40.77), Langreck 65th (20:56.81), Converse 66th (20:59.18), Wurzer 77th (22:31.64), Rich 81st (23:08.07).
Other Wapsie Valley results: C. Bram 71st (21:33.48), G. Bram 79th (22:58.46), Bates 84th (24:22.65), Wilcox 87th (26:01.18).