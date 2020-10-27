WAVERLY – The Nashua-Plainfield girls cross-country team qualified for the Class 1A state meet with a second-place finish at Thursday’s state-qualifying meet at Pioneer Town and Country Club in Central Springs.
The Huskies finished with 53 points. Senior Chloe Matthews placed second in 20 minutes, 48.91 seconds.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
CLASS 1A STATE-QUALIFYING MEET
at Pioneer Town and Country Club
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Newman Catholic 46, 2. Nashua-Plainfield 53, 3. Aplington-Parkersburg 80, 4. West Fork 102, 5. Saint Ansgar 146, 6. Clarksville 148, 7. West Hancock 176, 8. Bishop Garrigan 193, 9. North Butler 217, 10. Riceville 245.
Top 10 individuals
1. Lidgett, North Tama, 20:30.26; 2. Matthews, N-P, 20:48.91; 3. Eisentrigger, West Fork, 20:54.06; 4. Leerar, West Hancock, 21:04.55; 5. McBride, Newman Catholic, 21:15.29; 6. A. Eick, N-P, 21:28.74; 7. Stockberger, Newman Catholic, 21:31.53; 8. Breakenridge, North Tama, 21:32.86; 9. Hemann, Newman Catholic, 21:34.89; 10. Beenken, North Iowa, 21:35.92.
Clarksville results: Hardy 25th (22:42.63), Bloker 27th (22:46.05), Myers 34th (23:28.64), Capper 46th (24:19.46), Borchardt 51st (24:31.53).
Other Nashua-Plainfield results: Carpenter 11th (21:39.30), E. Eick 19th (22:20.31), Levi 29th (22:54.68), Trewin 60th (25:30.15), O’Neill 64th (26:18.83).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Newman Catholic 65, 2. Central Springs 74, 3. West Fork 90, 4. North Butler 110, 5. NCLUW 123, 6. Saint Ansgar 145, 8. Bishop Garrigan 159, 9. Lake Mills 225, 10. Nashua-Plainfield 226, 11. GMG 299, 12. West Hancock 333, 13. North Iowa 338.
Top 10 individuals
1. Witt, Saint Ansgar, 16:36.71; 2. McDonough, Central Springs, 17:12.24; 3. Snyder, North Tama, 17:19.44; 4. Ringo, Newman Catholic, 17:20.53; 5. Almelien, North Butler, 17:26.34; 6. Weaver, West Fork, 17:30.33; 7. Knock, North Butler, 17:30.82; 8. Kelly, Newman Catholic, 17:31.45; 9. Swift, Bishop Garrigan, 17:36.38; 10. Kaisand, BCLUW, 17:48.48.
Clarksvill results: Ison 12th (17:53.64), Clark 48th (20:17.31), Laures 79th (22:01.15), Foster 99th (25:32.74).
Nashua-Plainfield results: Wilken 16th (18:15.57), Huck 34th (19:31.31), Lee 52nd (20:22.05), Winters 71st (21:35.11), Ulrichs 87th (22:34.37), Pierce 102nd (29:46.55).
Denver girls, boys qualify for 2A state meet
WAVERLY – Denver will be well-represented at the Class 2A state cross-country meet.
Denver qualified both its girls and boys teams during the Class 2A state-qualifying meet Thursday at Eagle Grove Country Club in Eagle Grove.
The Denver girls, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, won the team title with 42 points Thursday.
Amber Homan, who is No. 11 in Class 2A, placed first in 20 minutes, 6.40 seconds. Chloe Ristau placed fourth (21:02.79), Laci Even placed eighth (21:10.13) and Aubrey Decker finished 15th (22:17.44).
Dike-New Hartford (second with 58 points) and Des Moines Christian (third with 74) also qualified for state as a team.
The Denver boys, who are No. 3 in Class 2A, placed second in the team standings Thursday with 59 points.
Aiden Dolan placed fourth (17:39.18), while Josh Terrill (18:04.58) and Alex Larson (18:08.34) finished 11th and 12th, respectively.
Des Moines Christian (first with 43 points) and Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck (third with 109) also qualified for state as a team.
The top three teams and top 15 runners qualified for the Class 2A state meet.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
CLASS 2A STATE-QUALIFYING MEET
at Eagle Grove Country Club
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Denver 42, 2. Dike-New Hartford 58, 3. Des Moines Christian 74, 4. Pocahontas Area 152, 5. Emmetsburg 169, 6. South Central Calhoun 177, 7. GHV 177, 8. South Hamilton 179, 9. Forest City 201, 10. South Hardin 278, 11. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 285, 12. Southeast Valley 332.
Top 15 individuals
1. Homan, Denver, 20:06.40; 2. Taylor, D-NH, 20:42.35; 3. Christians, GHV, 20:58.36; 4. Ristaue, Denver, 21:02.79; 5. Houts, D-NH, 21:03.48; 6. Jicinsky, Des Moines Christian, 21:05.67; 7. Friedl, Eagle Grove, 21:07.07; 8. Even, Denver, 21:10.13; 9. Nelson, Forest City, 21:33.01; 10. Knoll, GHV, 21:38.61; 11. Bennett, D-NH, 21:39.70; 12. Stineman, Des Moines Christian, 21:40.04; 13. Miller, Des Moines Christian, 21:57.54; 14. Householder, Emmetsburg, 22:10.81; 15. Decker, Denver, 22:17.44.
Other Denver results: Herbst 17th (22:27.50), Dunkin 30th (23:18.08), Cortelyou 46th (24:19.64).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Des Moines Christian 43, 2. Denver, 59, 3. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 109, 4. Forest City 118, 5. Dike-New Hartford 153, 6. GHV 179, 7. South Hamilton 182, 8. Southeast Valley 210, 9. South Hardin 241, 10. Eagle Grove 250, 11. Pocahontas Area 257, 12. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 315, 13. Emmetsburg 337, 14. South Central Calhoun 351.
Top 15 individuals
1. Houg, Des Moines Christian, 16:37.74; 2. Fynaardt, Des Moines Christian, 16:59.11; 3. Hovinga, Forest City, 17:35.66; 4. Dolan, Denver, 17:39.18; 5. Day, GCGR, 17:41.29; 6. Hejlik, GHV, 17:54.22; 7. Castile, Des Moines Christian, 17:55.64; 8. Skartvedt, South Hamilton, 18:01.86; 9. Nebbe, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 18:02.52; 10. Hammitt, GHV, 18:03.61; 11. Terrill, Denver, 18:04.58; 12. Krabbenhoft, Denver, 18:05.41; 13. Moser, Des Moines Christian, 18:06.38; 14. Weland, Eagle Grove, 18:06.89; 15. Larson, Denver, 18:08.34.
Other Denver results: Matthias 17th (18:18.68), Fober 40th (19:32.45), Schwandt 45th (19:39.95).
Wapsie Valley qualifies 2 for 1A state meet
WAVERLY – The Wapsie Valley girls cross-country team qualified two runners for the Class 1A state meet during Thursday’s state-qualifying meet at Guttenburg Golf Course in Guttenburg.
Sydnie Martin and Ava VanDaele will represent the Warriors in Fort Dodge. Martin placed sixth in 21 minutes, 7.3 seconds, while VanDaele placed seventh (21:07.6).
Janesville’s Paige Feldmann qualified for the Class 1A state cross-country meet meet with ninth-place finish in 21 minutes, 37.6 seconds.
On the boys side, Tripoli’s Giles Cowell qualified for the Class 1A state meet with a 10th-place finish (18:40.8).
The top two teams and top 10 individuals will compete at the Class 1A state meet.
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
CLASS 1A STATE-QUALIFYING MEET
at Guttenburg Gold Course
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. South Winneshiek, 46, 2. Kee 83, 3. Sumner-Fredericksburg 91, 4. Wapsie Valley 101, 5. Turkey Valley 104, 6. MFL-Mar-Mac 135, 7. Central 143, 8. Edgewood-Colesburg 198.
Top 10 individuals
1. Meyer, Kee, 19:36.6; 2. Wagner, South Winneshiek, 19:47.4; 3. Blazek, Turkey Valley, 19:52.6; 4. Tieskoetter, South Winneshiek, 21:02.6; 5. Martin, Wapsie Valley, 21:07.3; 6. VanDaele, Wapsie Valley, 21:07.6; Grau, MFL-Mar-Mac, 21:17.4; 8. Bryne, Turkey Valley, 21:37.2; 9. Feldmann, Janesville, 21:37.6; 10. Sabelka, South Winneshiek, 21:39.9.
Other Janesville results: Hjelemeland 64th (31:38.5), Parkes 65th (31:38.5), Weekley 67th (44:36.0).
Sumner-Fredericksburg results: Warnke 14th (22:07.0), Mayo 16th (22:16.9), Niewoehner 18th (23:19.6), K. Schult 23rd (23:37.4), Sassmann 25th (23:49.1), Wilkens 26th (23:54.7), A. Schult 34th (24:36.9).
Tripoli results: Boldt 57th (28:06.6), Morey 60th (29:01.5).
Other Wapsie Valley results: Schmit 27th (23:59.2), Bodensteiner 32nd (24:33.4), Schwickerath 39th (25:27.5), East 40th (25:38.9), Riordan 66th (36:02.7).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. South Winneshiek 27, 2. Maquoketa Valley 45, 3. Clayton Ridge 123, 4. Alburnett 131, 5. Postville 137, 6. Sumner-Fredericksburg 151, 7. Tripoli 208, 8. MFL-Mar-Mac 209, 9. Dunkerton 226, 10. Wapsie Valley 227, 11. Edgwood-Colesburg 228.
Top 10 individuals
1. Huber, Maquoketa Valley, 17:35.3; 2. Meyer, South Winneshiek, 17:40.0; 3. Ries, Maquoketa Valley, 17:44.7; 4. Flores, South Winneshiek, 18:11.0; 5. Schaul, Maquoketa Valley, 18:15.6; 6. Wagner, Kee, 18:18.0; 7. Adam, 18:19.2; 8. Conway, South Winneshiek, 18:20.1; 9. Kruckman, 18:20.4; 10. Cowell, Tripoli 18:40.8.
Janesville results: Hjelmeland 73rd (24:30.0).
Sumner-Fredericksburg results: Judisch 12th (18:47.1), Boyle 27th (19:54.0), Langreck 39th (20:33.5), Converse 48th (21:18.4), Wurzer 55th (22:04.9), Rich 69th (23:44.3).
Other Tripoli results: Wright 42nd (20:47.6), Bruns 53rd (21:54.3), Biermann 70th (23:52.1), Hennings 76th (24:54.4).
Wapsie Valley results: Rulapaugh 32nd (20:10.6), C. Bram 51st (21:30.9), G. Bram 61st (22:30.5), Platte 66th (22:45.6), Bates 67th (23:12.4), Happel 81st (26:45.0), Wilcox 82nd (27:17.9).