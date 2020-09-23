WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield’s Chloe Matthews won the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational on Tuesday at Nashua Town and Country Club.
Matthews crossed the finish line in 22 minutes, 1.8 seconds.
Nashua-Plainfield’s Aubrey Eick finished fifth (23:37.2), while Jennah Carpenter was sixth (24:00.0).
The Huskies placed second as a team with 35 points.
Janesville senior Paige Feldmann placed third (22:03.1). It was a personal-best time for Feldmann.
“She ran a quick first mile to put herself in a great position in the lead pack, and then ran a solid remainder of the race in what I think was her best complete race this year,” Janesville coach Nolan Hovland said.
Janesville’s Izzy Weekley shaved nearly two minutes off her time with a 30th-place finish (36:07.7).
“I was especially happy with her effort to start the race off strong in the first half,” Hovland added.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Lily Mayo finished second (22:54.8), while teammate Emerson Warnke placed fourth (23:09.5). Karee Schult (24:15.2) and Lillian Sassmann (24:40.3) finished eighth and ninth, respectively.
Sumner-Fredericksburg won the team title at 28 points.
Clarksville’s Mollie Bloker finished 10th (24:49.5). The Indians placed third as a team with 66 points.
Tripoli’s Ashlynn Boldt placed 26th (30:50.5), while teammate Allison Morey was 29th (35:13.2).
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Cael Judisch placed fifth (19:14.8) in the boys race. Teammate Nate Egan was 10th (20:08.8).
The Cougars were second as a team with 45 points. Valley Lutheran won the team race at 25.
Tripoli’s Giles Cowell finished sixth (19:16.7). The Panthers placed fourth as a team with 80 points.
Nashua-Plainfield’s Drew Wilken placed seventh (19:38.1). The Huskies finished third as a team with 74 points.
Clarksville’s Cade Ison placed eighth (19:52.9), while teammate Howard Clark finished 18th (22:49.3).
Janesville’s Ethan Hjelmeland placed 31st (28:22.4), a personal-best time for him.
“Hjelmeland continued his improvement,” Hovland said. “He ran a gutsy race by racing the first mile at around 7:30, which made the next two miles a struggle for him. I was proud of how he continued to push himself despite the toll that first mile took.”
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD INVITATIONAL
at Nashua Town and Country Club
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Sumner-Fredericksburg 28, 2. Nashua-Plainfield 35, 3. Clarksville 66.
Top 10 individuals
1. Matthews, N-P, 22:01.8; 2. Mayo, S-F, 22:54.8; 3. Feldmann, Janesville, 23:03.01; 4. Warnke, S-F, 23:09.5; 5. Eick, N-P, 23:37.2; 6. Carpenter, N-P, 24:00.0; 7. Moses, Don Bosco, 24:08.8; 8. Schult, S-F, 24:15.2; 9. Sassmann, S-F, 24:40.3.
Other Clarksville results: Meyers 13th (25:41.1), Hardy 17th (26:23.8), Capper 19th (27:16.0), Borchardt 24th (29:26.7).
Other Nashua-Plainfield results: Eick 11th (24:53.0), O’Neill 22nd (28:52.5), Trewin 23rd (28:53.7), Levi 25th (30:14.5).
Other Sumner-Fredericksburg results: Niewoehner 12th (25:28.4), Rucker 14th (25:47.3), Trainor 15th (25:54.7).
Other Tripoli results: Morey 29th (35:13.2).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Valley Lutheran 25, 2. Sumner-Fredericksburg 45, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 74, 4. Tripoli 80.
Top 10 individuals
1. Natvig, Valley Lutheran, 18:24.0; 2. Schmitz, Valley Lutheran, 19:01.5; 3. Determan, Valley Lutheran, 19:07.6; 4. McFadden, Don Bosco, 19:10.6; 5. Judisch, S-F, 19:14.8; 6. Cowell, Tripoli, 19:16.7; 7. Wilken, N-P, 19:38.1; 8. Ison, Clarksville, 19:52.9; 9. L’Heureux, Valley Lutheran, 20:08.8; 10. Egan, S-F, 20:08.8.
Other Clarksville results: Clark 18th (22:49.3), Laures 26th (24:51.5).
Other Nashua-Plainfield results: Huck 12th (20:30.6), Winters 23rd (23:23.9), Lee 24th (23:52.4), Ulrichs 27th (25:15.9), Pierce 32nd (32.47.8).
Other Sumner-Fredericksburg results: Boyle 11th (20:22.1), Langreck 13th (20:51.8), Converse 15th (21:52.1), Wurzer 22nd (23:14.9), Rich 28th (25:21.4).
Other Tripoli results: Wright 17th (22:06.3), Bruns 21st (23:03.6), Biermann 25th (24:46.0), Hennings 30th (27:26.3).
Denver’s Ristau 2nd at home invite
WAVERLY – Denver junior Chloe Ristau placed second at the Denver Invitational on Tuesday at Willow Run Country Club.
Ristau, who is ranked No. 6 in Class 2A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches, crossed the finish line in 21 minutes, 3.20 seconds.
Along with Ristau, the Cyclones placed three other runners in the top 10. Sophomore Amber Homan finished fifth (21:30.8), while sophomore Laci Even (22:09) and senior Emily Herbst (22:21.8) placed eighth and ninth, respectively.
Denver placed third as a team with 46 points. Dike-New Hartford placed second with 46 points and won the tiebreaker over Denver.
Wapsie Valley junior Sydney Martin finished 10th (22:29.10).
The Denver boys won the Denver Invitational on Tuesday. The Cyclones, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A by IATC, finished with 30 points. Jesup was second with 54.
Denver had five runners finish in the top 10 and seven in the top 12. Senior Josh Terrill placed third (18:15.67). Senior Alex Krabbenhoft was fourth (18:18.59), while seniors Aiden Dolan (18:28.59) and Alex Larson (18:39.18) placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Senior Layne Fober was 10th (18:43.55).
Wapsie Valley senior Josiah Rulapaugh placed 29th (21:14.87).
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
DENVER INVITATIONAL
at Willow Run Country Club
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Jesup 45, 2. Dike-New Hartford 46, 3. Denver 46, 4. Union, La Porte City, 111, 5. Oelwein 111.
Top 10 individuals
1. Treptow, Jesup, 10:20.50; 2. Ristau, Denver, 21:03.20; 3. Kvale, Dike-New Hartford, 21:05.30; 4. Wright, Jesup, 21:08.10; 5. Homan, Denver, 21:30.80; 6. Houts, Dike-New Hartford, 21:38.80; 7. O’Connor, Jesup, 21:58.10; 8. Even, Denver, 22:09; 9. Herbst, Denver, 22:21.80; 10. Martin, Wapsie Valley, 22:29.10.
Other Denver results: Decker 25th (24:37), Dunkin 28th (25:43.70), Cortelyou 33rd (26:02).
Other Wapsie Valley results: Schmit 23rd (24:09.70), VanDaele 31st (25:59.40), Bodensteiner 38th (28:09.90).
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Denver 30, Jesup 54, 3. Dike-New Hartford 90, 4. Oelwein 90, 5. Waterloo Columbus Catholic 104, 6. Union, La Porte City 162.
Top 10 individuals
1. Evans, Jesup, 17:49.46; 2. Rottinghaus, Jesup, 18:11.89; 3. Terrill, Denver, 18:15.67; 4. Krabbenhoft, Denver, 18:18.59; 5. Sauser, Oelwein, 18:22.83; 6. Dolan, Denver, 18:28.59; 7. Larson, Denver, 18:39.18; 10. Fober, Denver, 18:43.55.
Other Denver results: Mulert 11th (18:49.10), Matthias 12th (18:55.39).
Other Wapsie Valley results: Bram 39th (24:14.87), Wilcox 42nd (29:27.25).