WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock senior Emma Hoins broke the school record at the Oelwein Invitational on Tuesday at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
Hoins, who is ranked ninth in Class 3A, placed second in 18 minutes, 18.7 seconds. The previous school record was set by Anna Holdiman in 2012 (18:23).
The Go-Hawks placed fifth as a team with 131 points. Decorah won the team race with 87 points.
Go-Hawks freshman Sydney Bochmann placed fifth (19:31.8).
“For the first race of the season, we couldn’t be more proud of all our girls,” W-SR head coach Jason Milke said. “They came out and ran very well! We are excited to build on these times and continue to work towards our team goals.”
Denver placed third as a team with 111 points.
Cyclones junior Chloe Ristau finished fourth (19:09.6), while sophomore Laci Even took 17th (20:23.6). Freshman Aubrey Decker finished 19th (20:29.2). Senior Emily Herbst took 21st (20:41.1).
Sumner-Fredericksburg placed ninth as a team with 222 points. Sophomore Lily Mayo took 30th (21:09).
Wapsie Valley junior Sydnie Martin (20:48.9) and freshman Ava Vandaele (20:50.1) placed 23rd and 24th, respectively.
W-SR’S Cummer places 4th at Oelwein Invite
W-SR junior Andrew Cummer placed fourth at the Oelwein Invitational on Tuesday. Cummer finished the race in 16:09.6.
Classmate Nick Kepford took sixth (16:22.4), while senior Ethyn Chesnut placed 15th (16:46.2).
The Go-Hawks, who are ranked 11th as a team, placed fourth as a team with 101 points. (Denver also finished with 101 points, but placed third after winning the tiebreaker 50-34 in team points.)
“It was good to see the kids get out and race again,” Go-Hawks head coach Kevin Kueker said. “We have a lot of room for improvement, but the guys ran well and worked together the first part of the race.
“We’re still working on relying on some younger and new guys to the varsity lineup. Cummer and Kepford ran strong behind some state place winners.”
Denver senior Alex Krabbenhoft took 12th (16:39.4), while classmate Aiden Dolan placed 16th (16:48). Senior Kyler Matthias placed 20th (16:53.9), while classmate Alex Larson finished 22nd (16:56.3).
Sumner-Fredericksburg placed 12th as a team with 330 points. Junior Cael Judisch took 46th (17:44.9).
Wapsie Valley finished 16th as a team with 455 points.
Tripoli sophomore Giles Cowell placed 50th (17:57.2).
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
OELWEIN INVITATATIONAL
at Hickory Grove Golf Course
Girls
Team Scores
1. Decorah 87, 2. Jesup 94, 3. Denver 111, 4. Waukon 114, 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 131, 6. Center Point-Urbana 167, 7. North Fayette Valley 172, 8. North Linn 181, 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 222, 10. West Delaware 227, 11. Union 246, 12. Oelwein 272, 13. Beckman Catholic 300.
Top 10 individuals
1. Anderson, Decorah, 17:59.1; 2. Hoins, W-SR, 18:18.7; 3. Treptow, Jesup, 18:54.4; 4. Ristau, Denver, 19:09.6; 5. Bochmann, W-SR, 19:31.8; 6. Johnson, Decorah, 19:34.6; 7. Wheatley, North Linn, 19:38.5; 8. Katcher, Kora, Center Point-Urbana, 19:40.3; 9. Griffith, North Fayette Valley, 19:49.1; 10. Headington, Waukon, 20:04.
Other Denver results: Dunkin 52 (22:11), Cortelyou 82 (24:19.8).
Other Sumner-Fredericksburg results: Emerson 32 (21:09.9), Sassmann 40 (21:41.1), Rucker 66 (23:01), Trainor 70 (23:24), Buchholz 91 (26:20), Niewoehner 92 (26:51.8).
Other W-SR results: Cherry 41 (21:43.6), Bodensteiner 44 (21:51), Jerome 45 (21:52), Christensen 63 (22:39.1), Ten Hoeve 72 (23:25.6).
Other Wapsie Valley results: Schmit 57 (22:17.7), Schwickerath 93 (27:06).
Boys
Team Scores
1. Decorah 32, West Delaware 72, 3. Denver 101, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 101, 5. North Fayette Valley 114, 6. Jesup 152, 7. Waukon 207, 8. Center Point-Urbana 208, 9. Oelwein 246, 10. Columbus Catholic 286, 11. North Linn 290, 12. Sumner-Fredericksburg 401, 14. Union 407, 15. Beckman Catholic 439, 15. Wapsie Valley 455.
Top 10 individuals
1. Hogan, Decorah, 15.13.9; 2. Post, Center Point-Urbana, 15:13.9; 3. Smith, West Delaware, 16:05.3; 4. Cummer, W-SR, 16:09.6; 5. Lovelace, Decorah, 16:20.8; 6. Kepford, W-SR, 16:22.4; 7. Schutte, Decorah, 16:28; 8. Eichinger, Decorah, 16:32.9; 9. Sauser, Oelwein, 16:33.5; 10. Meyer, West Delaware, 16:36.1.
Other Denver results: Terrill 31 (17:10.3), Mulert 34 (17:17.7), Fober 35 (17:25.5).
Other Sumner-Fredericksburg results: Egan 57 (18:18.6), Boyle 70 (18:43.7), Langreck 73 (19:07), Converse 95 (20:31.3), Wurzer 97 (20:53.8), Rich 109 (23:34.4).
Other Tripoli results: Bruns 93 (20:27.2), Wright 98 (21:05.8).
Other W-SR results: Kueker 32 (17:15.1), Hoins 44 (17:39.6), Beam 52 (18:04.8), Birgen 58 (18:18.6).
Other Wapsie Valley results: Rulapaugh 79 (19:25.5), C. Bram 85 (19:50.2), G. Bram 100 (21:29.2), Platte 103 (22:39.9), Wilcox 110 (23:59.5).