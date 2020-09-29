WAVERLY – After opening the 2020 season with a two-game losing streak – one that saw Denver get outscored 61-27, the Cyclones have responded in a big way.
Denver routed Central Springs 48-0 on Friday night. It was the Cyclones’ third straight win.
Over the past three weeks, the Cyclones have outscored opponents 96-6.
Senior quarterback Isaac Besh completed just three passes for 63 yards against Central Springs, and all three went for touchdowns to junior receiver Caylor Hoffer.
Denver led 35-0 at halftime.
Sophomore running back Ethan Schoville rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns, while senior Brennen Graber led Denver with five tackles.
“We put a solid four quarters together,” Cyclones head coach Rhett Barrett said. “We executed very well on offense, defense and special teams. We played with emotion and poise.”
Denver travels to Osage (1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
DENVER 48, CENTRAL SPRINGS 0
Central Springs ...... 0 0 0 0 – 0
Denver .................. 15 20 6 7 – 48
SOUTH WINN. 26 WAPSIE VALLEY 14WAVERLY – South Winneshiek beat Wapsie Valley 26-14 on Friday.
It was Wapsie Valley’s first loss of the season, and the win gives South Winneshiek an inside track to the Class A, District 4 championship. South Winneshiek is now 5-0 overall, 3-0 in District 4.
South Winneshiek led 12-0 at halftime. Senior running back Jacob Herold rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Wapsie Valley (4-1, 2-1) senior quarterback Kobe Risse completed 15 of 23 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Risse ran for a score. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei rushed for 74 yards on 19 carries. Senior receiver Blayde Bellis had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Wapsie Valley hosts Postville (0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS 28 SUMNER-FRED 0WAVERLY – Waterloo Columbus Catholic beat Sumner-Fredericksburg 28-0 on Friday.
Columbus led 14-0 at halftime.
Cougars junior running back Peyton Schmitz rushed for 71 yards on 28 carries. Senior Owen Kime posted a team-high 9.5 tackles, including six solo stops.
The Sailors rushed for 220 yards as a team.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-4) hosts Central Springs (2-3) at 7 p.m.
COLUMBUS 28, SUMNER-FRED 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg .... 0 0 0 0 – 0
Waterloo Columbus .......... 7 7 7 7 – 28
WEST FORK 48 NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 8WAVERLY – An explosive first half helped West Fork beat Nashua-Plainfield 48-8 on Friday.
West Fork led 35-0 at halftime.
Warhawks senior quarterback Kayden Ames completed 11 of 19 passes for 153 yards and five touchdowns.
Huskies junior quarterback Tyson White threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Max Hillengas. Senior Kristian Holmvig lead Nashua-Plainfield with 8.5 total tackles, including six solo stops.
Nashua-Plainfield (1-4) hosts North Butler (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
WEST FORK 48, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 8
Nashua-Plainfield .... 0 0 0 8 – 8
West Fork ............... 14 21 6 7 – 48