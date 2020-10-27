WAVERLY – Cascade boasted the leading running back in Class 1A, Jack Menster, who had 21 rushing touchdowns and nearly 1,500 yards. Denver shut him down.
The Cyclones clipped the Cougars 21-19 in a Class 1A, second-round playoff game Friday night in Cascade.
Denver trailed 13-7 at halftime.
Cyclones senior quarterback Isaac Besh completed just one of eight pass attempts on the night, but his lone completion was a 44-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Tye Bradley. Besh led the Cyclones with 129 rushing yards and added a touchdown. Sophomore Ethan Schoville rushed for 90 yards and a score.
Bradley led Denver with 5.5 tackles, including five solo stops and one tackle for loss. Senior Jeremy Downing posted four tackles, 1.5 quarterback sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Denver (6-3) travels to Southeast Valley (8-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 1A, third-round matchup.
DENVER 21, CASCADE 19
Denver .... 7 0 7 7 – 21
Cascade .. 0 13 0 6 – 19
Tripoli 64
North Iowa 6
WAVERLY – Conner Piehl scored six total touchdowns to help lead Tripoli to a 64-6 win over North Iowa in an 8-man, second-round playoff game Friday in Tripoli.
Piehl competed 8 of 10 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 106 yards and three scores.
Tripoli led 32-0 at halftime.
Senior Blake Brocka rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, while junior Austin Bremner ran for 16 yards and a score. Junior Jayden Miller and seniors Aric Finder and Dawson Bergmann had one touchdown reception apiece.
Brocka led the Panthers with eight total tackles, including four solo stops and two tackles for loss. Senior Ethan Schellhorn posted 7.5 tackles, including five solo stops and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Tripoli (7-1) travels to Don Bosco (7-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in an 8-man, third-round matchup.
TRIPOLI 64, NORTH IOWA 6
North Iowa ... 0 0 0 6 – 6
Tripoli .......... 23 14 20 0 – 64