WAVERLY – After stunning Cascade in the second round of the Class 1A Iowa High School Athletic Association playoffs last week, Denver looked to ride that momentum into Friday’s third-round matchup at Southeast Valley.
It wasn’t able to.
Denver’s offense, which had scored at least 21 points in six of the last seven weeks, was grounded during a 34-7 loss.
Southeast Valley (9-0) advanced to the Class 1A quarterfinals and will host South Central Calhoun (8-1) Friday.
The Jaguars led the Cyclones 14-0 at halftime.
Isaac Besh was held in check for most of the night. The Denver senior quarterback completed 8 of 14 pass attempts for 66 yards and an interception. He also ran the ball 12 times for 68 yards.
Caylor Hoffer scored the lone touchdown for the Cyclones (6-4) – a 3-yard run. Sophomore Ethan Schoville finished with 13 carries for 54 yards and hauled in four passes for 43 yards.
Brennen Graber led Denver with 11 total tackles, including eight solo stops.
Southeast Valley rushed for 316 yards on the night. Running back Lathe Muench led the ground attack with 159 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns. Quarterback Kolson Kruse ran for 81 yards and a score, and also completed 8 of 16 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown – a 26-yard connection to Sam Hanson.