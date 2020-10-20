WAVERLY – Carson Pariseau rushed for five touchdowns to help lead Janesville to a 76-12 win over Riceville in the first round of the Iowa High School Athletic Association 8-man playoffs at Jack Bolt Field on Friday night.
Pariseau, a senior, ran for 113 yards on nine carries.
Janesville (7-1) led 46-6 after the first quarter.
“It was a good win (Friday),” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. “(We) haven’t won a playoff game in a few years, so glad to get that streak over (with).
“Offensively, we executed pretty well. (We) had too many penalties in the first quarter and put the ball on the ground a couple times. We have to get those things cleaned up if we want to continue a run into these playoffs.”
Junior quarterback Leo Dodd completed 6 of 11 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Dodd also ran for 80 yards and a score. Senior Joey Carlson had a 17-yard touchdown run, while junior Wiley Sherburne snagged three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. Classmate Jared Hoodjer had a big night for Janesville. Hoodjer hauled in a 42-yard touchdown catch, ran for another score and posted a team-best seven total tackles, including three solo stops and two tackles for loss.
“Defense did a good job getting pressure on the (Riceville quarterback Theo Klaes) and causing him to throw under distress,” Eastman added. “... (Turnovers were) able to get our offense going on short fields.
“Special teams did a great job on kick coverage as well. Good things happen when you are playing well in all three phases of the game.”
Janesville’s defense forced six turnovers: one fumble and five interceptions. Senior Kyler Kreiger snagged four interceptions.
Janesville hosts Lansing Kee (5-3) in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.
JANESVILLE 76, RICEVILLE 12
Riceville ....... 6 6 0 0 – 12
Janesville .... 46 14 16 0 – 76
TRIPOLI 60 ROCKFORD 0
WAVERLY – Conner Piehl posted five total touchdowns to help Tripoli route Rockford 60-0 in the first round of the IHSAA 8-man playoffs Friday in Tripoli.
Piehl, a senior qual-threat quarterback, rushed for 170 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns. He also completed 4 of 5 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. What’s more, Piehl hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from junior Jase Hereid.
Tripoli (6-1) led 46-0 at halftime.
Junior Liam Larson rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Rowan Carlson rushed for 29 yards and a score. Senior Blake Brocka finished with five carries for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Brocka lead Tripoli defensively with nine tackles, including seven solo stops and 2.5 tackles for loss. Junior Jayden Miller recovered a fumble in the win.
Tripoli hosts North Iowa (5-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round.
TRIPOLI 60, ROCKFORD 0
Rockford ... 0 0 0 0 – 0
Tripoli ....... 24 22 8 6 – 60
WAPSIE VALLEY 58 STARMONT 0
WAVERLY – Kobe Risse threw for six touchdowns as Wapsie Valley shut out Starmont 58-0 in the first round of the IHSAA Class A playoffs Friday in Fairbank.
Risse, a senior, completed 10 of 18 passes for 233 yards in the win.
Wapsie Valley (7-1) led 48-0 at halftime.
Senior wide receiver Blayde Bellis snagged three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, while senior Jordan Rubner hauled in a 15-yard touchdown catch. Senior Tyler Ott grabbed four balls for 101 yards and three touchdowns.
Trevor Sauerbrei, a senior running back, rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 44-yard touchdown catch. Sauerbrei led the Warriors defensively with eight tackles, including seven solo stops. Wapsie Valley forced five turnovers in the win.
Wapsie Valley hosts Newman Catholic (6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round.
WAPSIE V. 58, STARMONT 0
Starmont .......... 0 0 0 0 – 0
Wapsie Valley ... 28 20 7 3 – 58
SOUTH WINNESHIEK 42 NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 0
WAVERLY – South Winneshiek blanked Nashua-Plainfield 42-0 in the first round of the IHSAA Class A playoffs Friday.
Nashua-Plainfield finished the season 1-7.
South Winneshiek led 28-0 at halftime.
Huskies senior running back Derik Auchstetter rushed for 63 yards on 17 carries, while junior running back Sam Fundermann carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards. Junior Trey Nelson posted a team-best 6.5 tackles, including two solo stops.
SOUTH WINN. 42, N-P 0
Nashua-Plainfield .... 0 0 0 0 – 0
South Winneshiek ... 14 14 14 0 – 42