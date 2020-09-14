WAVERLY – A big first quarter helped Janesville to a 54-16 win at North Iowa on Friday.
The Wildcats (2-1) led 20-8 after the first quarter and led 34-8 at halftime.
“We came out and played some good football,” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. “We really set the tone with those first two drives on offense getting the ball in the end zone and getting a couple starts on defense. Our goal (was) to start fast and make them play catch-up all night, make them do things they didn’t want to do, and that is throw the ball.”
Janesville senior running back Carson Pariseau rushed for 110 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns in the victory.
Junior quarterback Leo Dodd completed 12 of 13 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Dodd also rushed for 67 yards and two scores.
Wiley Sherburne, a junior wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Jared Hoodjer led the Janesville defense with 13 tackles, including six solo stops.
Junior Jaden Appleby returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown.
“Leo did a great job both running and passing the ball, made great decisions, and Hoodjer knew what there offense was going to do before the ball was even snapped,” Eastman added. “That is what lots of film and scouting reports will do for you. The weather was a non factor as we practiced all week in a downpour and did a great job with snaps, passing and catching wet footballs.”
Janesville hosts Clarksville (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“(We) need to continue to improve in all three phases of the game every day,” Eastman said. “That is our goal.”
JANESVILLE 54, NORTH IOWA 16
Janesville .... 20 14 20 0 – 54
North Iowa .. 8 0 8 0 – 16
WAPSIE VALLEY 21
MFL-MAR-MAC 20
WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley edged MFL-Mar-Mac 21-20 on Friday in Monana.
The Warriors (3-0) led 14-8 at halftime.
Wapsie Valley senior quarterback Kobe Risse completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for 88 yards and two touchdowns on the night. Senior receiver Tyler Ott snagged four catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, while senior receiver Ethan Oltrogge had a 7-yard touchdown catch. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei finished with 23 carries for 94 yards and a score.
MFL-Mar-Mac senior quarterback Max Havlicek completed 6 of 16 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. Cullen McShane rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown, and led his track with 10 total tackles, including nine solo stops and five for losses.
Wapsie Valley travels to Starmont (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
WAPSIE VALLEY 21, MFL-MAR-MAC 20
Wapsie Valley .... 7 7 0 7 – 21
MFL-Mar-Mac ..... 8 0 0 12 – 20
SPRINGVILLE 82 CLARKSVILLE 0WAVERLY – Clarksville suffered an 82-0 loss at Springville on Friday.
Springville rushed for 365 yards as a team. Senior Spencer DeMean led the Orioles with 217 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.
The Indians (0-3) travel to Janesville (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
TRIPOLI 50 NW-K 6WAVERLY – Conner Piehl combined for six touchdowns to lift Tripoli to a 50-6 win over Northwood-Kensett on Friday.
Tripoli (3-0) led 42-0 at halftime.
Piehl completed 6 of 8 passes for 88 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 122 yards and three scores on 17 carries.
Tripoli senior running back Blake Brocka rushed for 134 yards on 16 carries, while junior running back Jayden Miller ran for 52 yards on three carries. Senior receiver Dawson Bergmann caught two passes – both touchdowns – for a combined 46 yards. Junior Jase Hereid finished with two receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown. Hereid also posted eight total tackles, including six solo stops.
The Panthers host Riceville (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
TRIPOLI 50, NORTHWOOD-KENSETT 6
Tripoli ........................ 12 30 0 8 – 50
Northwood-Kensett .... 0 0 0 6 – 6
DENVER 27 SUMNER-FRED 0WAVERLY – Denver blanked Sumner-Fredericksburg 27-0 on Friday for its first win of the 2020 season.
The Cyclones (1-2) led 13-0 at halftime.
Denver senior quarterback Isaac Besh completed 3 of 5 passes for 52 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Senior Caylor Hoffer rushed six times for 48 yards and scored a touchdown. Hoffer also had a 19-yard touchdown reception.
Cyclones sophomore running back Ethan Schoville had 21 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown. Junior Brayden Powers led the Cyclones with 6.5 total tackles, including three solo stops, 2.5 quarterback sacks and three tackles for loss.
Denver travels to Jesup (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-2) junior running back Peyton Schmitz rushed for 81 yards on 22 carries.
Sumner-Fredericksburg travels to Osage (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
DENVER 27, SUMNER-FRED 0
Denver ........... 13 0 14 0 – 27
Sumner-Fred .... 0 0 0 0 – 0
SAINT ANSGAR 42 NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 0WAVERLY – Saint Ansgar shut out Nashua-Plainfield 42-0 on Friday.
Saint Ansgar led 21-0 at halftime.
Huskies junior quarterback Tyson White was 2 of 12 for 40 yards and an interception. Senior running back Kristian Holmvig rushed 11 times for 35 yards. He also led the Huskies (1-2) with 11 total tackles, including three solo stops and 1/2 tackle for loss.
Nashua-Plainfield travels to Lake Mills (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
SAINT ANSGAR 42, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 0
Saint Ansgar ........... 7 14 7 14 – 42
Nashua-Plainfield ... 0 0 0 0 – 0