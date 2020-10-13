WAVERLY – Janesville beat Rockford 70-30 on Friday to win the 8-man, District 2 championship.
The Wildcats (6-1) erupted for 34 points in the first quarter and carried a 48-0 lead into halftime.
“We came out and played well to start the game ... scoring 34 points in the first quarter,” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. “We have to get those PATs whether kicking or going for two fixed. Those can be very critical points as we move on into the postseason.
“Really happy for the guys, all the work they put in, and to win the (district) title at home is a great feeling. Now, there is a lot more work that has to be done.
“A little disappointed in a couple things in the second half, but we will address that this week in practice. We have to play for 48 minutes with the same fire and passion we played with (in) the first 24 (minutes). I know we played all our younger guys in the second half, but they need to step up and be excited and ready to go.”
Junior quarterback Leo Dodd accounted for five touchdowns on the night. Dodd completed 10 of 11 passes for 224 yards, including two touchdown tosses. He also ran for 78 yards and three scores.
Senior running back Carson Pariseau rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns. He also snagged a 53-yard touchdown catch. Junior receiver Wiley Sherburne hauled in three passes for 74 yards, including a touchdown reception. Senior receiver Jake Bromwich had two catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Jared Hoodjer posted 9.5 tackles, including five solo stops, one tackle for loss and came down with an interception. Sherburne recorded 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and recovered a fumble in the win.
“(I am) looking forward to see what the state does as far as matching teams up,” Eastman added. “We just have to prepare one day at a time, continue to get better each day at practice and keep playing well.”
Janesville hosts Riceville (2-5) to open the 8-man playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Jack Bolt Field.
JANESVILLE 70, ROCKFORD 30
Rockford ..... 0 0 6 24 – 30
Janesville .... 34 14 14 8 – 70
Wapsie Valley 49
Clayton Ridge 6
WAVERLY – Kobe Risse threw for three touchdowns to help lead Wapsie Valley to a 49-6 win at Clayton Ridge on Friday to close out the regular season.
The Warriors (6-1) led 35-6 at halftime.
Risse, a senior, completed 15-20 passes for 273 yards on the night. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei rushed for 173 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Classmate Jordan Rubner also rushed for a touchdown.
Senior wide receiver Blayde Bellis finished with six catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Classmate Tyler Ott also had six catches for 95 yards and a score.
Sauerbrei led the Warriors with 4.5 tackles, including four solo stops. The Warriors had two interceptions.
Wapsie Valley hosts Starmont (1-6) at 7 p.m. Friday to open the Class A playoffs.
WAPSIE VALLEY 49, CLAYTON RIDGE 6
Wapsie Valley .... 14 21 7 7 – 49
Clayton Ridge .... 0 6 0 0 – 6
Columbus 21
Denver 14
WAVERLY – Waterloo Columbus Catholic came away with a 21-14 win over Denver on Friday to close out the regular season.
The Sailors led 13-7 at halftime.
Cyclones senior quarterback Isaac Besh was 8 of 17 for 98 yards and a touchdown. Junior Caylor Hoffer rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown, while classmate Braydon Powers had a 12-yard touchdown catch. Senior Brennen Graber posted seven total tackles, including four solo stops, one quarterback sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.
“We played physical with emotion,” Denver head coach Rhett Barrett said. “We handed adversity well, but came up a little short for a district title.
“We continue to improve every day and every week.”
Denver (4-3) hosts Sumner-Fredericksburg at 7 p.m. Friday at Sharp Field to open the Class 1A playoffs.
COLUMBUS 21, DENVER 14
Columbus ... 7 6 0 8 – 21
Denver ....... 7 0 0 7 – 14
Sumner-Fred. 22
Jesup 18
WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg edged Jesup 22-18 in Friday’s regular-season finale.
The Cougars (3-4) led 14-6 at halftime.
Sumner-Fredericksburg sophomore running back Kade Mitchell rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, while senior running back Owen Kime rushed for 52 yards and a score. Senior Nathan Zupke posted five tackles, including two solo stops, one quarterback sack and one tackle for loss.
The Cougars recovered three fumbles in the win.
S-F travels to Denver at 7 p.m. Friday at Sharp Field to open the Class 1A playoffs.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 22, JESUP 18
Jesup ................................ 6 0 0 12 – 18
Sumner-Fredericksburg .... 8 6 0 8 – 22
Newman Catholic 35
Nashua-Plainfield 6
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield couldn’t overcome a first-half deficit during a 35-6 loss to Newman Catholic in Friday’s regular-season finale.
Newman Catholic led 21-6 at the break.
Huskies senior running back Derik Auchstetter rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Kristian Holmvig recorded eight tackles, including three solo stops. Junior Sam Fundermann registered eight tackles, including four solo stops.
Nashua-Plainfield (1-6) travels to South Winneshiek (6-1) at 7 p.m. Friday to begin the Class A playoffs.