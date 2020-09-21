WAVERLY – Trevor Sauerbrei led Wapsie Valley to a 28-6 victory at Starmont on Friday.
The senior running back rushed for 176 rushed yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries for the Warriors (4-0).
Senior quarterback Kobe Risse completed 6 of 17 passes for 70 yards, while senior classmate Parker Landsgard posted nine total tackles, including six solo stops.
Wapsie Valley’s special teams accounted for two touchdowns in the win. Senior Blayde Bellis had an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, while fellow senior Tyler Ott blocked a punt and returned it for a score.
The Warriors host South Winneshiek (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
WAPSIE VALLEY 28, STARMONT 8
Wapsie Valley .... 0 7 14 7 – 28
Starmont ........... 0 8 0 0 – 8
JANESVILLE 62
CLARKSVILLE 6
WAVERLY – Janesville rolled to a 62-6 win over Clarksville on Friday.
Junior quarterback Leo Dodd threw for 85 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 24-yard touchdown catch. Senior running back Brady Beener rushed for 78 yards and two scores, while sophomore running back Keegan Eastman finished with seven carries and 46 yards. Eastman also had two tackles, including one solo stop.
Wildcats junior Jared Hoodjer posted 8.5 total tackles, including three solo stops in the win.
Senior Joey Carlson and junior Wiley Sherburne also hauled in one touchdown pass apiece.
“We came out and did exactly what we wanted to do (Friday),” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. “Our goal was to start fast, get some points on the board and get everyone out on the field. We wanted to work some different things, and we were able to get those things done. ... but the best part is we were able to stay healthy.
“It is tough on guys who don’t get to play like they normally do, only playing one half of football, but we are not here to embarrass anyone. I thought Clarksville showed up and played hard. They are short-handed, but they came and played hard for 48 minutes. I want to wish (Clarksville junior) Isaac Backer a speedy recovery after he had his knee surgery (over the weekend).”
Janesville (3-1) travels to Tripoli (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
JANESVILLE 62, CLARKSVILLE 6
Clarksville .... 0 6 0 0 – 6
Janesville ..... 28 28 0 6 – 62
TRIPOLI 52 RICEVILLE 8 WAVERLY – Conner Piehl combined for seven touchdowns to help Tripoli to a 52-8 win over Riceville on Friday.
Piehl, a senior, rushed for 251 yards on 19 carries and scored six touchdowns. He also completed 6 of 11 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Aric Finder snagged a 3-yard touchdown catch, and also recovered a fumble.
Senior Blake Brocka posted 12.5 total tackles, including 10 solo stops, 1.5 quarterback sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. Junior Jace Hereid hauled in an interception, and recorded five total tackles, including three solo stops and 1/2 tackles for loss.
“It was a great team win for us,” Tripoli head coach Joe Urbanek said. “Conner Piehl is a special kid. Blake Brocka had a monster game for us at linebacker. We are starting to get four and five players in on a lot of tackles.
“We have a big game in front of us with a great Janesville team.”
Tripoli (4-0) hosts Janesville (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
TRIPOLI 52, RICEVILLE 8
Riceville ...... 8 0 0 0 – 0
Tripoli ......... 6 32 6 8 – 52
DENVER 21 JESUP 6
WAVERLY – A strong second quarterback broke a scoreless stalemate and helped lift Denver to a 21-6 win over Jesup on Friday.
It was the second straight win for the Cyclones (2-2), who began the season 0-2.
The Cyclones led 14-0 at halftime.
Denver senior quarterback Isaac Besh was 5 of 16 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown. Besh also rushed for a team-high 139 yards on 20 carries, and posted 9.5 tackles, including five solo stops, 1.5 tackles for loss and recovered a fumble.
Sophomore running back Ethan Schoville rushed 16 times for 76 yards, while junior Braydon Powers rushed five times for 22 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Kaden Baumgartner hauled in a 36-yard touchdown catch. Senior Brennen Graber led Denver defensively with 9.5 total tackles, including two solo stops, one quarterback sack and one tackle for loss.
Denver hosts Central Springs (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
DENVER 21, JESUP 6
Denver .... 0 14 7 0 – 21
Jesup ...... 0 0 0 6 – 6
OSAGE 22 SUMNER-FRED 13WAVERLY – Osage earned a 22-13 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday.
Sumner-Fredicksburg led 13-8 at halftime.
Cougars junior quarterback back Peyton Schmitz threw for two touchdowns and hauled in two interceptions in the loss. Senior receiver Kody VanEngelenburg snagged three catches for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Nathan Zupke posted nine total tackles, including five solo stops, one quarterback sack and one tackle for loss. Junior Treyce Ensign registered eight tackles, five solo stops, two quarterback sacks and two tackles for loss.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-3) travels to Waterloo Columbus Catholic (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
OSAGE 22, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 13
Sumner-Fredericksburg .... 7 6 0 0 – 13
Osage ............................... 0 8 6 8 – 22
LAKE MILLS 40 NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 6WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield trailed Lake Mills by eight points at the end of the first quarter, but lost 40-6 on Friday night.
Lake Mills led 21-6 at halftime.
Huskies senior running back Derik Auchstetter rushed for 98 yards on six carries. Sophomore Mckade Munn recorded seven tackles, including two solo stops. Junior Trey Nelson finished with six total tackles, including one solo stop and 1/2 tackles for loss.
Nashua-Plainfield (1-3) travels to West Fork (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
LAKE MILLS 40, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 6
Nashua-Plainfield .... 6 0 0 0 – 6
Lake Mills .............. 14 6 14 6 – 6