WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg blanked Postville 34-0 in its season opener Friday.
Sophomore running back Cade Mitchell rushed for 130 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns for the Cougars (1-0).
Junior quarterback Peyton Schmitz was 3 of 11 for 55 yards and a touchdown. He also came down with two interceptions. Senior receiver Alec Aries had a 10-yard touchdown catch.
Senior Nathan Zypke led S-F with six total tackles, including five solo stops and two tackles for loss.
TRIPOLI 60
ROCKFORD 20
WAVERLY – An all-around effort from Conner Piehl helped Tripoli earn a 60-20 win over visiting Rockford on Friday to open the 2020 season.
Piehl, a senior, paced the Panthers (1-0) with 199 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a touchdown and snagged an interception.
Tripoli led 28-12 at halftime.
Senior Blake Brocka rushed for 65 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns. He also led the Panthers with 12.5 total tackles, including 11 solo stops.
Junior quarterback James Davis was 2 of 3 for 38 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore receiver Bryce Schroeder had two catches for 38 yards, including a touchdown.
Tripoli hosts Midland, whose season opener was postponed, at 7 p.m. Friday.
TRIPOLI 60, ROCKFORD 20
Rockford ... 6 6 0 8 — 20
Tripoli ....... 14 14 24 8 — 60
AGWSR 72
CLARKSVILLE 20
WAVERLY – Clarksville dropped its season opener 72-20 to visiting AGWSR on Friday.
AGWSR scored 44 points in the first quarter and led 66-6 at halftime.
The Indians (0-1) host Northwood-Kensett (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
AGWSR 72, CLARKSVILLE 20
AGWSR........ 44 22 6 0 – 72
Clarksville.... 6 0 6 8 – 20
CENTRAL SPRINGS 14
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 8
WAVERLY – Central Springs came away with a 14-8 win over visiting Nashua-Plainfield on Friday.
Central Springs led 7-0 at halftime.
Nashua-Plainfield senior Cael Brunner recovered a fumble and returned it 70 yards for the Huskies’ lone score. Senior Kristian Holmvig posted a team-best seven total tackles, including four solo stops and one tackle for loss.
Nashua-Plainfield (0-1) travels to Postville (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
CENTRAL SPRINGS 14, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 8
Nashua-Plainfield .... 0 0 0 8 – 8
Central Springs ....... 7 0 0 7 – 14