WAVERLY – Iowa City-Regina rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Wapsie Valley 32-27 in an Iowa High School Athletic Association Class A quarterfinal Friday in Iowa City.
Wapsie Valley trailed 20-14 at halftime, but it carried a 21-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Warriors senior quarterback Kobe Risse completed 9 of 13 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns on the night. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while senior receiver Blayde Bellis hauled in six catches for 68 yards, including two touchdowns.
Wapsie Valley junior Holten Robinson came down with an interception.
Regina senior quarterback Ashton Cook threw for 240 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 74 yards and a score. Senior running back Theo Kolie finished with 28 carries for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
Wapsie Valley finished the season 9-2.
IOWA CITY REGINA 32, WAPSIE VALLEY 27
Wapsie Valley ........ 14 0 7 6 – 27
Iowa City Regina ... 7 13 0 12 – 32