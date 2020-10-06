Wapsie Valley 66
Postville 0
WAVERLY –Wapsie Valley cruised to a 66-0 victory over Postville on Friday.
The Warriors led 44-0 at halftime.
Wapsie Valley senior quarterback Kobe Risse threw for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns, while classmate Brody Stark ran for 58 yards and two scores. Senior Jordan Rubner and sophomore Isaiah Price also ran for one touchdown each.
Senior receiver Ethan Oltrogge snagged two touchdown catches, while classmate Blayde Bellis had a 46-yard touchdown catch. Sophomore Hunter Kane led the Warriors with seven tackles, including six solo stops.
Wapsie Valley (5-1) travels to Clayton Ridge (2-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Janesville 73
Turkey Valley 34
WAVERLY – Janesville erupted in the first half en route to a 73-34 win over visiting Turkey Valley on homecoming at Jack Bolt Field on Friday night.
The Wildcats led 35-16 at halftime.
Junior quarterback Leo Dodd completed 13 of 15 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Dodd also rushed for two touchdowns. Senior running back Carson Pariseau rushed 11 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns, while senior Joey Carlson rushed for 46 yards and two scores.
Carlson and juniors Jaden Appleby and Jared Hoodjer each hauled in a touchdown pass. Hoodjer led Janesville with 12.5 tackles, including six solo stops.
Janesville (5-1) hosts Rockford (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tripoli 66
AGWSR 16
WAVERLY – Conner Piehl ran wild as Tripoli upended AGWSR 66-16 on Friday.
Piehl, a senior, rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns for the Panthers (5-1).
Tripoli led 42-16 at halftime.
Senior Blake Brocka rushed 20 times for 216 yards and two scores, while junior running back Austin Bremner ended with 131 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Ethan Schellhorn posted a team-high 11.5 total tackles, including seven solo stops, 1/2 sacks and five tackles for loss.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Denver 26 {/strong}{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Osage 21{/strong}WAVERLY – Make it four in a row for Denver.
After trailing by five points entering the second quarter, Denver rallied and came away with a 26-21 win at Osage on Friday.
Denver led 19-14 at halftime.
Cyclones senior quarterback Isaac Besh completed 6 of 13 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 91 yards and scored a touchdown, and he snagged an interception in the win.
Denver junior receiver Brayden Powers hauled in three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore running back Ethan Schoville rushed 20 times for 67 yards.
Senior Brennen Graber posted seven total tackles, 1/2 sacks and five tackle for loss. Graber also recovered two fumbles. Junior Caylor Hoffer returned a punt for a touchdown.
Denver (4-2) travels to Waterloo Columbus Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.
Sumner-Fred 26
Central Springs 8
WAVERLY – Sumner-Fredericksburg snapped a four-game losing streak with a 26-8 victory at Central Springs on Friday.
The Cougars carried a 12-0 lead into halftime.
Sumner-Fredericksburg junior quarterback Peyton Schmitz threw for 104 yards and a touchdown and ran for 66 yards and a score. Senior Nathan Zupke rushed 86 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Classmate Kody VanEngelenburg caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Owen Kime led the Cougars with 6.5 tackles, including two quarterback sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-4) hosts Jesup (2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.
North Butler 27
Nashua-Plainfield 12
WAVERLY – Despite taking a lead into the second quarter, Nashua-Plainfield couldn’t hang on during a 27-12 loss to North Butler on Friday.
The Bearcats led 21-6 at halftime.
Junior quarterback Tyson White threw for 51 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Junior Sam Fundermann rushed for 27 yards on 11 carries.
Sophomore McKade Munn hauled in a 35-yard touchdown catch. Senior Kristian Holmvig finished with a team-high 8.5 tackles, including four solo stops.
Nashua-Plainfield (1-5) hosts Newman Catholic (4-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.