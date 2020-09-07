WAVERLY – Janesville earned its first win of the 2020 season Friday night.
The Wildcats rallied to defeat AGWSR 52-26 on the road. Janesville spotted AGWSR a 14-0 lead, then stormed back with 44 straight points to seal the victory.
Senior running back Carson Pariseau rushed for 243 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Wildcats (1-1). Junior quarterback Leo Dodd completed 7 of 10 passes for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Juniors Wiley Sherburne and Jaden Appleby had one touchdown reception apiece. Meanwhile, classmate Jared Hoodjer posted 12 total tackles, including six solo stops and recovered a fumble.
"Our offensive line did a good job opening holes," Wildcats head coach Dale Eastman said. "Cooper Bloes, Conner Clubine, Blake Destival and Logan Buseman really got off the ball and opened up holes. I also thought Sherburne really handled his guy on the edge, which allowed Carson to spring some big runs.
AGWSR needed only four offensive plays to jump ahead by two touchdowns. The first score, Eastman called for a blitz, but the AGWSR running back avoided it and was "wide open," he said.
On AGWSR's second score, Janesville lined up in the wrong gaps, Eastman said, which created a hole for Cougars running back Jaden Penning, who went 79 yards to the end zone.
"We made a couple quick adjustments and the boys started moving the ball on offense and really took over the game," Eastman added.
Penning fished with 162 yards rushing on 25 carries and scored a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Bo Gerbracht threw for 112 yards and two scores.
Janesville travels to North Iowa (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
JANESVILLE 52, AGWSR 26
Janesville....13 17 21 0 – 52
AGWSR........14 0 6 6 – 26
Northwood-Kensett 66
Clarksville 12
WAVERLY – Northwood-Kensett grabbed a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter and sprinted to a 66-12 win over Clarksville on Friday night.
Northwood-Kensett led 28-6 at halftime.
The Vikings rushed for 223 yards as a team. Kael Julseth and Brandon Varner each rushed for two touchdowns. The Vikings also forced five turnovers – three fumbles and two interceptions.
Clarksville (0-2) travels to Springville (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Allison Field.
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT 66, CLARKSVILLE 12
Northwood-Kensett..... 21 6 20 19 – 66
Clarksville.................... 0 6 0 6 – 12
Tripoli 42
Midland 6
WAVERLY – Conner Piehl scored four total touchdowns to lead Tripoli to a 42-6 win over Midland on Friday.
Piehl, a senior, threw for 74 yards and three touchdowns, and he finished with 11 carries for 178 yards and a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble and came down with an interception.
Senior Blake Brocka rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown. Brocka led the Panthers (2-0) with 7.5 total tackles, including five solo stops and one tackle-for-loss.
Junior Jase Hereid had 21 yards rushing and a touchdown, He also snagged a 6-yard touchdown catch, recovered a fumble and hauled in an interception.
Sophomore Rowin Carlson a 4-yard touchdown reception.
Tripoli travels to Northwood-Kensett (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
TRIPOLI 42, MIDLAND 6
Midland....0 0 0 6 – 6
Tripoli......8 14 14 6 - 42
South Hardin 19
Denver 7
WAVERLY – South Hardin came away with a 19-7 win over Denver on Friday.
South Hardin led 17-7 at halftime.
Denver senior quarterback Isaac Best completed 11 of 27 pass attempts for 151 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Junior Caylor Hoffer had seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Brennen Graber led the Cyclones (0-2) with 14.5 total tackles, including five solo stops and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Denver travels to Sumner-Fredericksburg at 7 p.m. Friday.
SOUTH HARDIN 19, DENVER 7
Denver............. 0 7 0 0 – 7
South Hardin.... 10 7 0 2 – 19
North Fayette Valley 35
Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
WAVERLY – North Fayette Valley beat Sumner-Fredericksburg 35-7 on Friday.
The TigerHawks led 21-0 at halftime.
Liam McIntyre led North Fayette Valley with 120 yards rushing on 19 carries and two touchdowns. The TigerHawks rushed for 374 yards as a team.
Cougars junior quarterback Peyton Schmitz threw for 113 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Senior Kody VanEngelenburg totaled 11 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. Senior Owen Kime posted 9.5 total tackles, including six solo stops, one quarterback sack and one tackle for loss.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1) hosts Denver at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 35, SUMNER-FRED 7
Sumner-Fredericksburg...... 0 0 7 0 – 7
North Fayette Valley..........14 7 7 7 – 35
Nashua-Plainfield 30
Postville 6
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield utilized a big first quarter en route to a 30-6 win over Postville on Friday.
The Huskies (1-1) led 22-0 after the first quarter.
Huskies junior quarterback Tyson White completed 5 of 13 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Juniors McKade Munn and Sam Fundermann each grabbed a touchdown catch. Senior running back Kristian Holmvig rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Nashua-Plainfield hosts Saint Ansgar (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 30, POSTVILLE 6
Nashua-Plainfield..... 22 0 0 8 – 30
Postville................... 0 6 0 0 – 6