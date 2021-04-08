WAVERLY – The Nashua-Plainfield boys golf team placed third with a team score of 218 at the Charles City Invite on Monday at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.
Junior Drew Rodruck paced the Huskies with a 51, good enough for sixth overall. Senior Derik Auchstetter shot a 53 and placed eighth. Junior Trey Nelson turned in a 55 and finished 10th.
Osage won the team title at 188, followed by Charles City at 214.
BOYS GOLF
CHARLES CITY INVITE
at Cedar Ridge Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Osage 188, 2. Charles City 214, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 218.
Top 10 individuals
1. White, Charles City, 43; 2. Krabbe, Osage, 45; t3. Eickmeier, Osage, Goddard, Osage, 47; 5. Klapperich, Osage, 49; t6. Cotton, Charles City, Rodruck, N-P, 51; 8. Auchstetter, N-P, 53; 9. Knudsen, Osage, 54; 10. Nelson, N-P, 55.
Other N-P results: Lindeland, 11th, 59; Pierce, 60, 14th; Anderson, 69, 17th.
N-P’s Rodruck 4th at Charles City Invite
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield senior Maddy Rodruck shot a 58 and placed fourth at the Charles City Invite on Monday at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.
Sophomore Autumn Nelson placed seventh at 69, while freshman Natalie Sinnwell took 14th with an 83.
The Huskies did not record a team score.
Osage won the team title at 248, while Charles City took second at 257.
GIRLS GOLF
CHARLES CITY INVITE
at Cedar Ridge Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Osage 248, 2. Charles City 257.
Top 10 individuals
1. Johnson, Osage, 48; t2. Mitchell, Charles City, Lahr, Charles City, 56; 4. Rodruck, N-P, 58; 5. Hauge, Osage, 60; 6. Fox, Osage, 68; 7. Nelson, N-P, 69; t8. Slinger, Charles City, Brandau, Osage, 72; t10. Hoffman, Charles City, Girkin, Charles City, Muller, Osage, 73.