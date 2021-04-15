WAVERLY – Tripoli senior Dawson Bergmann medaled with a 43 at the Nashua-Plainfield meet Monday at Nashua Town and Country Club.
Panthers senior Cade Mueller was the runner-up with a score of 44, while freshman Cale Halverson took seventh at 53. The Panthers did not record a team score.
Nashua-Plainfield won the team race with a combined score of 200. Junior Trey Nelson placed third with a round of 46, while senior Lucas Pierce (48) placed fourth and senior Derik Auchstetter (49) tied for fifth.
Clarksville finished second in the team standings at 219. Junior Gavin Kelm tied for fifth with a round of 49, while freshman Aiden Morrison placed eighth at 54.
Dunkerton placed third as a team at 230.
BOYS GOLF
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD INVITE
at Nashua Town and Country Club
Team Scores
1. Nashua-Plainfield 200, 2. Clarksville 218, 3. Dunkerton 230.
Top 10 individuals
1. Bergmann, Tripoli, 43; 2. Mueller, Tripoli, 44; 3. Nelson, N-P, 46; 4. Pierce, N-P, 48; t5. Auchstetter, N-P, Kelm, Clarksville, 49; 7. Halverson, Tripoli, 53; 8. Morrison, Clarksville, 54; 9. Moulds, Dunkerton, 55; t10. Lindeland, N-P, Kellogg, Clarksville, 57.
Other Clarksville scores: Kielman, t-13th, 58; Ross, t-17th, 65; Backer, 19th, 70.
Other N-P scores: Lindeland, 10th, 57; Rodruck, t-13th, 58; Anderson, t-17th, 65.
Clarksville girls 1st at N-P
WAVERLY – Clarksville placed first with 220 points at the Nashua-Plainfield meet Monday at Nashua Town and Country Club.
The Indians’ Abby Hinders medaled with a round of 49. Katie Stirling took fourth at 54, while Grace Litterer placed fifth at 57. Taya Jacobs finished sixth at 60, while Makenzie Bloker finished ninth at 62.
Nashua-Plainfield’s Maddy Rodruck and Tripoli’s McKenna Schaufenbuel tied for second with scores of 53, respectively.
Tripoli placed second in the team race at 238.
GIRLS GOLF
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD INVITE
at Nashua Town and Country Club
Team Scores
1. Clarksville 220, 2. Tripoli 238.
Top 10 individuals
1. Hinders, Clarksville 49; t2. Rodruck, N-P, Schaufenbuel, Tripoli, 53; 4. Stirling, Clarksville, 54; 5. Litterer, Clarksville, 57; t6. Jacobs, Clarksville, Moeller, Tripoli, 60; 8. Funk, Tripoli, 61; t9. Nelson, N-P, Bloker, Clarksville, 62.
Other Clarksville scores: Lundgren, 15th, 86.
Other N-P scores: Sinnwell, 14th, 82.
Other Tripoli scores: Lantow, 11th, 64; Halverson, 12th, 67; Reuter, 13th, 77.