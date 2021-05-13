Wapsie Valley junior Lydia Imbrogno tied for ninth at the North Iowa Cedar League golf meet Monday.
Imbrogno shot a two-round score of 104.
Wapsie Valley placed seventh in the team standings with a combined score of 474.
Denver junior Olivia Buhr placed fifth 96, while senior Hailey Bahlmann was sixth at 98. Junior Norah Oltrogge tied for ninth at 104.
The Cyclones placed third as a team at 104.
Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Katie Reno tied for third with an 18-hole score of 93. Sophomore Marissa Nuss shot a 103 and placed eighth, while junior Morgan Brandt tied for 11th with a 105.
Sumner-Fredericksburg placed second in the team race at 406.
N-P’s Auchstetter 6th at conference meet
Nashua-Plainfield senior Derik Auchstetter placed fifth with an 18-hole score of 84 at the Top of Iowa Conference meet Monday at Sunny Brae Country Club in Osage.
The Huskies finished seventh as a team with a score of 381. Osage won the conference title at 322, while Newman Catholic finished second as a team at 345.
Osage sophomore Leo Klapperich was the medalist with a two-round score of 76. Senior teammate Shawn Eichmeier was the runner-up at 80.
Nashua-Plainfield junior Trey Nelson placed 27th with a score of 97, while senior Lucas Pierce tied for 29th at 99.
N-P’s Rodruck places 22nd at TOI meet
Nashua-Plainfield senior Maddy Rodruck placed 22nd with a two-round score of 115 at the Top of Iowa Conference meet Monday at Northwood Country Club in Northwood.
The Huskies did not record a team score.
Saint Ansgar won the conference team championship with a collective score of 396. Newman Catholic took second at 400.
Saint Ansgar senior Kirsten Boerjan earned the medal after shooting a 90, North Butler junior Meg Thompson was the runner-up with a 91.
Nashua-Plainfield sophomore Autumn Nelson placed 29th at 122, while freshman Natalie Sinnwell finished 45th at 152.