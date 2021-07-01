Waverly-Shell Rock couldn’t escape an early deficit, nor could it solve Cedar Falls starting pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen during a 12-1 loss Monday.
Rasmussen held to the Go-Hawks (12-16) to just two hits, yielded an unearned run and struck out eight in five innings of work.
Cedar Falls (21-14) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning of play.
W-SR senior Lindsey Miller and sophomore Mary Carolus had one hit each. Junior Jenna Willey scored the lone run for the Go-Hawks.
Sophomore Sadia Leyh finished with a stolen base.
Senior Marley Hagarty worked 1 1/3 innings, allowed three runs (two earned) off two hits, walked six and struck out four. Freshmen Maya Willey and Kiyrah Karstens came on in relief. Maya Willey worked 1 2/3 innings, allowed three runs (one earned) off three hits, walked four and struck out three. Karstens also worked 1 2/3 innings, allowed six runs (two earned) off four hits, walked one and hit one.
W-SR’s doubleheader at Oelwein scheduled for Tuesday was postponed. W-SR hosts Charles City at 7 p.m. today.
Colo-NESCO 3
JANESVILLE 2
Janesville fell to Colo-NESCO, 3-2, on Monday.
The Wildcats (7-16) trailed 2-1 after the first inning and were held to just three hits on the day.
Senior Naomi Hovenga went 2 for 3 with two singles and a run scored, while senior Chloe Kiene was 1 for 3 with an RBI double. Sophomore Hope Hovenga also drove in a run. Junior Pyper McCarville stole two bases.
Sophomore Kali Pietz started in the circle for the Wildcats and allowed three earned runs off five hits, walked four, hit two and struck out one.
Janesville traveled to Hudson on Wednesday and hosts Denver at 5 p.m. today.