Waverly-Shell Rock grabbed a 1-0 lead during Thursday’s Class 4A, Region 6 quarterfinal against Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City.
But the Go-Hawks couldn’t hold it.
Charles City scored four unanswered runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and came away with a 4-1 win to extend its season.
W-SR finished the season 12-18. The dozen victories are the most since the program won 23 games during the 2018 campaign.
The Go-Hawks were held to just one hit on the night, a single off the bat of incoming freshman Lilly Stough. Senior Marley Hagarty, who got the start in the circle, drove in the lone run off a sacrifice fly.
Hagarty worked six innings, allowed four runs (one earned) off three hits, struck out five and walked nine.
W-SR freshman Maya Willey had two assists in the field.
Charles City was held to just three hits, including an RBI double off the bat of senior third baseman Allie Cross. Sophomore Natalie White started in the circle and tossed a complete game, allowed one unearned run paired with two strikeouts and two walks.
“These gals, they were ready to go,” Go-Hawks coach Heather Zajicek told KWAY radio. “It had been a whole week since we played last and we had a lot of time to work through stuff, reflect and get ourselves in the best position possible. Kudos to our team, our coaches, the players not dressing, to help get us prepared.
“(These seniors) are the class that I started with, so really, buying into our program, our system, there’s several times they all could’ve just said the heck with it and chose to do something else with their summers, but they wanted to make a difference. ... they’re definitely a class that has led by example. They’ve shown up – they’ve bought in to the weight room, to our offseason, pitching plan, our workouts, what we’re doing with the youth. ... they have helped bridge the gap. Those five were leading an infield of four freshmen out there. Sometimes we had an eighth grader out there.”
CLARKSVILLE 9
DON BOSCO 4
A late rally sparked Clarksville to a 9-4 win over Don Bosco during a Class 1A, Region 7 semifinal on Friday in Clarksville.
The Class 1A defending state champion Indians led 2-0 as entering the sixth inning, but looked up at a 3-2 deficit entering the home half of the inning. They answered with seven runs to put the game away.
Clarksville (22-4) senior shortstop Cheyenne Behrends collected three hits, including a home run and a triple, and drove in four runs. Freshman right fielder Molley Bloker went 4 for 4 with four RBIs.
Junior starting pitcher Sierra Vance struck out seven and walked four over seven innings.
Clarksville faced Collins-Maxwell in the Region 7 final Monday night.