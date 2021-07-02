Waverly-Shell Rock fell 19-5 to visiting Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City on Thursday night.
The teams were deadlocked 2-2 after the first inning and were tied 4-4 after three. Charles City (23-7 overall, 14-3 NEIC) took a 7-4 lead in the fourth frame. The visitors tacked on three more in the sixth and nine more in the seventh to break the game open and secure the win.
W-SR freshman third baseman Maya Willey hit a solo home run, her fourth of the season. Freshman first baseman Emma Thompson hit a two-run double in the first inning. It was Thompson’s team-leading eighth double of the season. Junior right fielder Jenna Willey also drove in a run for the Go-Hawks (12-18, 4-9).
W-SR hosted Mason City on Monday at W-SR High School. The game was rescheduled from May 27.
W-SR and Charles City will play in a Class 4A, Region 6 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Thursday in Charles City.
JANESVILLE 8
HUDSON 5
Janesville earned an 8-5 win over Hudson on Wednesday.
The Wildcats (8-17) led 3-0 after three innings, but trailed 4-3 heading into the sixth. They then scored five in the sixth to ice the game.
Stats from this game were not made available by press time.
DENVER 4
JANESVILLE 1
Denver leaned on a three-run fifth inning to beat Janesville, 4-1, on Thursday.
Cyclones (15-13) junior center fielder Reese Johnson was 3 for 4 with a run scored, while classmate left fielder Avery Forde was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, drove in two and scored a run. Senior first baseman Morgan Smith and senior second baseman Sami Gehrke had one hit apiece.
Junior Sydney Eggena got the start in the circle for Denver and tossed a complete game. Eggena allowed one earned run off three hits, struck out six and walked one.
Janesville stats were not made available by press time.
Janesville hosts a Class 1A, Region 7 first-round game against East Buchanan at 7 p.m. today.
Denver travels to Hudson for a Class 2A, Region 6 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.