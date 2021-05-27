Waverly-Shell Rock lost its season-opener 14-1 to visiting Waterloo West on Monday.
W-SR traveled to Clear Lake on Tuesday and lost 9-8.
Stats from both games were not available by press time.
W-SR (0-2) hosts Mason City at 7 p.m. today.
Janesville falls in opener
Janesville dropped its season opener 18-5 to visiting Riceville on Monday.
Riceville led 5-0 entering the home half of the second inning, but Janesville rallied to tie the score 5-5. Riceville then scored three in the third inning before running away with the win.
Stats from this game were not available by press time.
Janesville (0-1) hosted Dunkerton on Wednesday.
Clarksville drops
opener vs. Dunkerton
Dunkerton came away with a 5-4 victory in eight innings over Clarksville to open the season Monday.
Clarksville (0-1) led 3-1 after one inning and 4-2 after three.
Indians sophomore Jenna Myers was 1 for 4 with two RBIs, while classmate Cailyn Hardy was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Junior Sierra Vance pitched all eight innings, yielded two earned runs off seven hits, walked two and struck out seven.
Clarksville traveled to Riceville on Wednesday.
Huskies drop pair
Nashua-Plainfield lost its first two games to open the season.
The Huskies fell 13-11 to Rockford on Monday and were shut out 12-0 against Central Springs on Tuesday.
Nashua-Plainfield (0-2) led 3-2 after three innings against Rockford. Sophomore Lainie Bouillon was 2 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs, while freshman Jalynn Pratt collected three hits and scored twice.
Central Springs led 3-0 after one inning and broke the game open with an eight-run second inning.
Stats from Tuesday’s game were not available by press time.
Nashua-Plainfield traveled to Northwood-Kensett on Wednesday.