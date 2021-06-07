Waverly-Shell Rock swept a doubleheader against visiting Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waukon on Friday.
The Go-Hawks won, 7-2 and 11-10.
Stats from both games were not available by press time.
W-SR (4-5 overall, 2-1 NEIC) won two of four games at the North Fayette Valley Tigerhawk tournament over the weekend.
W-SR beat Sumner-Fredericksburg, 4-2, and North Fayette Valley, 4-3, and lost to Edgewood-Colesburg, 2-1, and AGWSR, 12-1.
Stats from the tournament games were not available by press time.
W-SR traveled to New Hampton on Monday.
Wildcats drop 2 of 3 at Hudson tourney
Janesville dropped two of three games at the Hudson tournament Saturday.
The Wildcats lost to Nashua-Plainfield, 18-6, and to Dike-New Hartford, 19-2, but beat Dunkerton 14-0.
Stats from the tournament games were not made available by press time.
Janesville (2-6 overall, 1-2 Iowa Star Conference North) hosted Dunkerton on Monday.