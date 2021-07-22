Clarksville’s bid for a second straight Class 1A state championship came up short.
The No. 11-ranked Indians fell 10-0 to No. 4-ranked Lisbon during a Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament quarterfinal Monday at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.
However, the Indians bounced back during their consolation game Tuesday and defeated Remsen St. Mary’s, 4-0.
The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the home half of the first inning.
Senior Cheyenne Behrends, junior Sierra Vance, and sophomores Jenna Myers and Rachel Borchardt had one hit each. Vance, Myers and sophomore Cailyn Hardy drove in one run apiece.
Vance pitched a complete game shutout. She allowed four hits, struck out 10 and walked none.
Clarksville finished the season 24-5. It marked the fourth time in the last five seasons Clarksville has posted at least 21 wins.