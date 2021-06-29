Success is nothing new for Clarksville, especially on the softball diamond over the last handful of years.
The Indians defeat Iowa Star Conference North rival Janesville, 9-2, on Friday and finished a perfect 11-0 in the ISCN for the fifth straight season. It also marked the second time in school history the Indians shut out each ISCN team at least once. They also did so during the 2019 campaign.
No. 12-ranked Class 1A Clarksville (18-4, 11-1 ISCN) broke a 2-2 tie with seven runs in the latter innings Friday.
Senior shortstop Cheyenne Behrends went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, while junior pitcher Sierra Vance also homered. Sophomore designated hitter Jenna Myers, senior left fielder Makenzie Bloker and freshman catcher Mollie Bloker each collected two hits. Myers had two doubles and drove in two, while Mollie Bloker hit a double and also drove in a pair.
Vance pitched a complete game, allowed two unearned runs off four hits, struck out nine and walked none.
Clarksville won both of its games at the Don Bosco tournament over the weekend.
The Indians beat Jesup, 14-0, and Waterloo East, 11-0, to extend their winning streak to eight in a row.
Clarksville led Jesup, 6-0, after three innings before scoring eight in the fourth.
Vance, Myers and Mollie Bloker picked up two hits each against Jesup. Behrends drove in four RBIs and also homered. Clarksville finished with 10 hits, five that went for extra bases.
The Indians led 4-0 after three innings against Waterloo East before seven more runs crossed the plate in the home half of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Vance went 2 for 4 at the plate with a homer and drove in four. Sophomore third baseman Cailyn Hardy went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Vance started in the circle and gave up seven hits and struck out five over five innings.
The Indians hosted North Tama on Monday and host No. 5-ranked Class 2A Central Springs (22-6) at 7 p.m. today.
Go-Hawks split 2 at Marion tourney Friday
Waverly-Shell Rock split both of its games at the Marion tournament Friday.
The Go-Hawks fell 7-3 to Cedar Rapids Xavier and beat Mid-Prairie 3-2.
W-SR pounded out 10 hits against Xavier. Senior catcher Lindsey Miller and sophomore Mary Carolus led the way with two apiece. Freshman pitcher Maya Willey was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Classmate Addison Harn also drove in a run.
Willey worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (all earned) off six hits. Senior Marley Hagarty pitched 1 1/3 innings, surrendered four earned runs, walked seven and struck out four.
Miller’s two-run double helped lead the Go-Hawks to a win over Mid-Prairie. Carolus was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. Senior Grace Mraz picked up two hits, while classmate had one hit. Freshmen Sally Gade and Kasey Fox had one hit each.
Hagarty tossed a complete game, yielded two unearned runs off no hits, walked six and struck out 15.
COLLINS-MAXWELL 12
JANESVILLE 0
Janesville suffered a 12-0 loss to No. 3-ranked Class 1A Collins-Maxwell on Wednesday.
The Spartans led 3-0 after one and erupted for nine in the third to invoke the mercy rule.
Janesville did not record a hit.
Sophomore Kali Pietz started in the circle for Janesville and worked 2 1/3 innings, allowed 12 runs (nine earned) off five hits and walked nine.
DENVER 10
OSAGE 0
Denver blanked Osage, 10-0, on Friday in Denver.
The Cyclones (14-11) led 2-0 after two innings, added two more in the fourth and ended the game early with a six-run fifth inning.
Junior pitcher Sydney Eggena was 2 for 2 with a triple and drove in four, while junior center fielder Reese Johnson collected two hits and drove in a run. Sophomore designated hitter Bailey Nuss was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Junior left fielder Avery Forde swiped two bases.
Eggena pitched all five innings for Denver, allowed one hit and struck out three.
Denver was scheduled to play in the Dunkerton tournament over the weekend, but it was canceled.
Denver traveled to North Iowa Cedar League East rival Sumner-Fredericksburg for a doubleheader Monday.
SAINT ANSGAR 13
NASHUA-PLAIN. 0
Saint Ansgar came away with a 13-0 win over Top of Iowa Conference East rival Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday.
The Saints jumped ahead 4-0 in the home half of the first inning and never looked back. They scored four more in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule.
Nashua-Plainfield (6-15 overall, 3-10 TOI East) was held to just three hits on the day.
Junior center fielder Makenzie Foelske, freshman third baseman Jalynn Pratt and incoming freshman second baseman Paige Franzen had one hit apiece.
Nashua-Plainfield traveled to North Butler on Monday and hosts Osage at 6 p.m. today.