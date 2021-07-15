Clarksville will defend its title.
The reigning Class 1A state champions advanced next week’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s state tournament after defeating Collins-Maxwell, 3-2, during Monday’s Region 7 final in Collins.
Junior Sierra Vance went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a home run, to go along with two RBIs and a run scored. Senior Cheyenne Behrends collected two hits and scored once. Sophomore Jenna Myers homered.
Vance, who got the start in the circle, tossed a complete game, allowed two earned runs off four hits, struck out eight and walked one.
Clarksville (23-4) earned the No. 6 seed and will take on 3-seeded Lisbon (35-8) in a quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
NORTH BUTLER 5
NEWMAN CATHOLIC 4
North Butler advanced to next week’s IGHSAU’s Class 1A state tournament after knocking off Newman Catholic, 5-4, during the Region 6 final Monday in Mason City.
Freshman designated hitter Emma Ott went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles for the Bearcats (20-5). Sophomore shortstop Kenzie Groen went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, while junior center fielder Haley Freesemann collected three hits and scored twice. Sophomore pitcher Kiya Johnson and senior first baseman Brynn Salge also drove in a run.
Johnson pitched a complete game, allowed four runs (two earned) off 10 hits, struck out three and walked none. She had five assists defensively.
North Butler is the No. 8 seed entering next week’s state tournament at Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. It will face No. 1 seed Newell-Fonda (35-4) in a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Monday.