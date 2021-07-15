Clarksville softball team

The Clarksville softball team quaified for the 2021 Class 1A state tournament after defeating Collins-Maxwell, 3-2, in the Region 7 final Monday, July 12, 2021, in Collins. The Indians, who won the Class 1A state championship last season, will defend their title at next week at Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Park in Fort Dodge.

 Jake Ryder/courtesy

Clarksville will defend its title.

The reigning Class 1A state champions advanced next week’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s state tournament after defeating Collins-Maxwell, 3-2, during Monday’s Region 7 final in Collins.

Junior Sierra Vance went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a home run, to go along with two RBIs and a run scored. Senior Cheyenne Behrends collected two hits and scored once. Sophomore Jenna Myers homered.

Vance, who got the start in the circle, tossed a complete game, allowed two earned runs off four hits, struck out eight and walked one.

Clarksville (23-4) earned the No. 6 seed and will take on 3-seeded Lisbon (35-8) in a quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

NORTH BUTLER 5

NEWMAN CATHOLIC 4

North Butler advanced to next week’s IGHSAU’s Class 1A state tournament after knocking off Newman Catholic, 5-4, during the Region 6 final Monday in Mason City.

Freshman designated hitter Emma Ott went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles for the Bearcats (20-5). Sophomore shortstop Kenzie Groen went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, while junior center fielder Haley Freesemann collected three hits and scored twice. Sophomore pitcher Kiya Johnson and senior first baseman Brynn Salge also drove in a run.

Johnson pitched a complete game, allowed four runs (two earned) off 10 hits, struck out three and walked none. She had five assists defensively.

North Butler is the No. 8 seed entering next week’s state tournament at Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. It will face No. 1 seed Newell-Fonda (35-4) in a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Monday.