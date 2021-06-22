Janesville split a pair of games at the North Butler tournament Saturday.
The Wildcats lost to North Butler, 8-2, and beat Forest City, 9-5.
North Butler jumped ahead 6-0 after four innings.
Janesville (6-10) sophomore Hope Hovenga went 3 for 3 with double and run scored, while junior Pyper McCarville hit a double. Incoming freshman Hayden Pugh also had a double. Seniors Naomi Hovenga and Chloe Kiene drove in one run apiece.
Sophomore Kali Pietz started in the circle for the Wildcats and pitched all seven innings, allowed eight runs (five earned) off seven hits, walked five and struck out two.
Janesville led 7-0 after three innings against Forest City.
Naomi Hovenga went 3 for four and scored three runs, while senior Isabella Reints went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Incoming freshman Zoey Barnes tossed a complete game, allowed five runs (two earned) off one hit, walked four and struck out three.
Janesville hosted North Tama on Monday and hosts No. 5-ranked Class 2A Waterloo Columbus Catholic at 5 p.m. today.
Indians blank Don Bosco
Clarksville shut out Don Bosco, 11-0, on Friday.
The No. 12-ranked Class 1A Indians (12-4) led 2-0 after the first inning and 3-0 after three. They scored eight runs in the home half of the sixth.
Clarksville incoming freshman Claire Lodge went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Sophomore Cailyn Hardy went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, while junior Sierra Vance picked up a pair of hits and drove in two. Sophomore Rachel Borchardt whacked a pair of doubles and drove in two.
Vance pitched all six innings, allowed five hits, walked one and struck out five.
Clarksville hosted Colo-NESCO on Monday.